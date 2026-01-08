Pakistan Super League 2026: Former Multan Sultans Owner Tareen Says He Won’t Join PSL Auction, Vows Loyalty To South Punjab

Former Multan Sultans Owner Tareen Says He Won’t Join PSL Auction | X

Islamabad, January 8: Multan Sultans’ former owner Ali Khan Tareen on Thursday announced that he and his family will not participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 franchise auction. He also said that his connection with the team was driven by a mission to represent South Punjab rather than just owning a cricket franchise.

In a social media post, Tareen said that he would rather wait for the right moment to return, stressing that his bond with Multan and its people remains strong. The announcement comes at a time when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken control of the Multan Sultans for PSL 2026 and will auction the franchise after the season concludes.

He said, "After careful consideration, my family and I have decided not to participate in today’s PSL franchise auction. Our time with Multan Sultans was never just about owning a cricket team. It was about South Punjab. About giving a voice to a region that had been overlooked for too long. That’s what drove everything we built."

He also said, "If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason. South Punjab is where my heart is. It is home. This year, I’ll be in the stands. Cheering for players on and celebrating with the fans. And when the Multan team is being sold, we’ll be ready. Wishing all the bidders the best. May the most outspoken owner win!"

The Pakistan Cricket Board earlier said that it is taking control of the PSL's most controversial team for the 2026 season. PCB will run Multan Sultans during PSL 11 and will auction the franchise after the tournament ends. Reports state that instead of immediately selling the team to a new owner, the board has opted to handle the management for one season.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said an acting head will be appointed, with former cricketers and experts expected to play a role in managing the squad for the upcoming season.

Naqvi explained that Multan Sultans could not be sold alongside two new PSL teams that are set to be auctioned in Islamabad today due to scheduling and procedural delays, especially with the league beginning in late March.

The development also comes after Tareen stepped away following a public dispute with PSL management. While this marks the first time in PSL history that the PCB has taken direct control of an active franchise, Naqvi noted that the board remains open to Tareen bidding in future auctions.

Multan Sultans have faced multiple ownership changes, making them one of the most talked-about franchises in PSL history. In 2018, Schon Properties exited after just one season, prompting PCB intervention and direct handling of the player draft.

Later that year, the Tareen Group acquired the team and managed it for several years. In 2025, the PCB again took over the franchise following disagreements with ownership. The board has confirmed that Multan Sultans will be auctioned after PSL 11 in 2026, setting up another potential shift in the team's future.