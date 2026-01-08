Tilak Varma Injury Update: Team India Star Batter Ruled Out Of First 3 T20Is Against New Zealand After Surgery

Tilak Varma | (Image Credits: X)

Mumbai, January 8: Team India star batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20 Internationals against New Zealand after undergoing surgery for an abdominal issue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday. The BCCI said that Tilak underwent the procedure in Rajkot on January 7 and is currently recovering. His absence is a setback for Team India ahead of the five-match home series, which begins later this month.

In its media advisory, the BCCI said Tilak was discharged from hospital on Thursday morning and will return to Hyderabad on January 9. The board added that he is stable and responding well to treatment. His availability for the final two matches of the series will depend on his fitness progress in the coming days.

BCCI Statement:

“India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on Wednesday, 7 January. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well.

Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory.

He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases.”

Tilak has been a regular part of India's white-ball setup over the past year and was expected to feature prominently in the New Zealand series. The selectors and medical team will continue to monitor his recovery before making a call on his participation in the final stages of the series.