Team India Star Batter Tilak Varma Undergoes Urgent Surgery For Testicular Torsion Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Indian cricket’s promising middle-order batter Tilak Varma underwent emergency surgery in Rajkot after being diagnosed with testicular torsion, raising concerns about his participation in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The 23-year-old was rushed to hospital early in the morning following severe abdominal pain shortly after breakfast. Medical tests confirmed testicular torsion, a condition where the spermatic cord twists, cutting off blood flow to the testicle, which can lead to permanent damage or loss if not treated immediately.