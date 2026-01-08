 Team India Star Batter Tilak Varma Undergoes Urgent Surgery For Testicular Torsion Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
Indian middle-order batter Tilak Varma underwent urgent surgery in Rajkot after being diagnosed with testicular torsion, just weeks before the T20 World Cup 2026. The 23-year-old experienced severe abdominal pain and was rushed to hospital. Doctors corrected the condition surgically and advised a two-to-four-week recovery, leaving his participation in the World Cup uncertain.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
article-image

Indian cricket’s promising middle-order batter Tilak Varma underwent emergency surgery in Rajkot after being diagnosed with testicular torsion, raising concerns about his participation in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The 23-year-old was rushed to hospital early in the morning following severe abdominal pain shortly after breakfast. Medical tests confirmed testicular torsion, a condition where the spermatic cord twists, cutting off blood flow to the testicle, which can lead to permanent damage or loss if not treated immediately.

