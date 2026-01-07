ICC Takes Firm Stand On Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Demand, Rejects Venue Change Request; Claims Report

Image: ANI/X

In a significant development ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a stringent stance on Bangladesh’s demand to relocate its matches from India to Sri Lanka, signaling that the global body will not bend to the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request.

The ICC has informally rejected the BCB’s request to shift Bangladesh’s group stage fixtures out of India, citing the logistical impracticality of changing tournament venues at such a late stage, barely a month before the event is to begin on February 7, 2026. Reports confirm that the ICC has warned Bangladesh that failure to play their scheduled matches in India may result in forfeiture of points in the World Cup standings.

Background: Safety Concerns Spark Escalation

The controversy began after Mustafizur Rahman, one of Bangladesh’s premier fast bowlers, was released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders, following directives reported to have come from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This decision triggered a strong political and public backlash in Bangladesh, where authorities cited security concerns for their players in India.

In response, the BCB formally wrote to the ICC requesting that Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches be shifted to Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India.

ICC’s Firm Position

However, the ICC has reportedly stood its ground. With tournament planning, broadcasting arrangements, logistics, and accommodation already finalized across both co-hosting nations, ICC officials maintained that mid-tournament venue relocation is “a logistical nightmare” and impractical so close to the start of the tournament. Bangladesh has been warned that unless they honour the existing schedule, they may face formal penalty measures, including match forfeiture.

Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Telecast Amid Pacer Mustafizur Rahman's Eviction From KKR Squad

The Bangladesh government has ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) across the country, in response to mounting controversy surrounding the removal of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

According to official statements, all broadcasts, promotions and related IPL media coverage have been suspended with immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice. Authorities say the decision was taken “in the public interest” after strong public sentiment erupted over Rahman’s exclusion.

The controversy began when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly instructed KKR to release Rahman from their 2026 roster, just weeks after he was selected for a high-profile contract. This prompted criticism from fans, former players, and political figures in Bangladesh, who felt the decision lacked transparency and fairness.

The ban on IPL telecasts marks a significant escalation in the dispute, reflecting broader frustration over perceived treatment of Bangladeshi players in international leagues. The move could impact viewership and commercial interests for IPL content in Bangladesh, a key market for cricket broadcasting, and underscores how sports decisions can reverberate into diplomatic and cultural arenas.

Further developments may hinge on ongoing diplomatic and cricket board discussions as relations between cricketing authorities and fans in both nations continue to evolve.