 Burnley Vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Darren Fletcher's First Match As Red Devils Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Burnley Vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Darren Fletcher's First Match As Red Devils Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit

Manchester United will enter into a new era when they face off against struggling Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday. The clash marks the first since Ruben Amorim's sacking earlier this week. Former midfielder and U18s coach Darren Fletcher will helm the side as interim manager with Jonny Evans also part of the coaching set up.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
article-image

Manchester United will play their first game in the post Ruben Amorim era on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The Red Devils travel to Premier League strugglers Burnley in what will be Darren Fletcher's first game as Man United boss. The former midfielder was handed the reigns on an interim basis following Amorim's sacking earlier this week.

The Red Devils enter the game in 6th place, 3 points off 4th placed Liverpool. Man United however have only 13 points out of a possible 27 in their last 9 games. How Fletcher hopes to arrest that slide remains to be seen as a search for a new interim manager continues.

Burnley meanwhile have struggled for form in the Premier League and find themselves in the relegation places. The Scott Parker led side will hope to rally a home crowd and try corner a United side low on confidence to gain a much needed victory.

Team news

Manchester United are without Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbuemo who are away at the African Cup of Nations. Harry Maguire and Matthijs De Ligt are ruled out with injuries. Kobbie Mainoo has returned to training but remains a doubt for the game.

Burnley are without Axel Tuanzebe, Daniel Worrall, Jordan Beyer, Maxim Esteve, Josh Cullen, Zian Flemming, Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts.

article-image

Live Streaming

Star Sports Network have the Premier League rights in India. The Burnley vs Manchester United game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The same will be streamed on JioHotstar. The match kicks off at 1:45 PM IST on Thursday, January 8.

