Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In Cheshire | X | @ChrisWheelerDM

Manchester, January 5: Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was seen in public for the first time since his sudden departure from the club. He appeared relaxed and smiling as he left his Cheshire home with his wife Maria on Monday.

Just hours after Manchester United confirmed his exit, the 40-year-old Portuguese manager showed no visible signs of distress while stepping out in sunglasses and a dark jacket. His wife was dressed in a white winter wear. The images of the couple quickly went viral on social media. The image highlighted Amorim's calm reaction following a dramatic end to his short spell at Old Trafford.

Amorim's exit came after 14 months in-charge. in his stunt with the club, he saw mixed results on the pitch and growing tension behind the scenes. While he managed to lift the team from the lower half of the table to sixth place in the Premier League, disagreements with the club's hierarchy reportedly played a key role in his exit.

Just days before being dismissed, Amorim had openly expressed frustration over his role at the club, stressing that he was hired as the manager, not merely a coach. His remarks, seen by many as a sign of internal strain, suggested that relations between him and the board had reached a breaking point.

Despite the abrupt ending, Amorim's tenure was not without highlights. United reached the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao under his leadership.

Following Amorim's exit, Darren Fletcher has been appointed interim head coach. Fletcher will take charge of the team for the upcoming league match against Burnley on Wednesday, as United begin the search for a permanent replacement.

In an official statement, Manchester United confirmed the decision, saying the change was made to give the team the best chance of achieving the highest possible league finish. The club thanked Amorim for his contribution and wished him well for the future.