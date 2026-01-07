Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Action-Packed Matches

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 officially got underway on December 1 in Mumbai, bringing together some of the city’s most competitive football clubs for another thrilling season. The tournament is expected to showcase high-intensity matches, emerging talent, and fierce rivalries as teams battle for the coveted title. Football enthusiasts witnessed an exciting start to the league with two contrasting fixtures on the opening day, setting the tone for the weeks ahead.

In Match 1 CFCI vs IRON BORN FC the opening encounter of the day saw IRON BORN FC register a gritty 2–1 victory over CFCI in a closely contested match. CFCI dominated possession with 63% of the ball and looked more composed in build-up play, but struggled to break down a disciplined IRON BORN defence. Despite creating opportunities, CFCI could manage only one shot on target. In contrast, IRON BORN FC, with just 37% possession, made their chances count, scoring twice from two shots on target to seal the win. The match was physical and competitive, with a total of 11 fouls committed. CFCI were caught offside five times, while IRON BORN FC showed aggressive intent but picked up four yellow cards. No red cards were issued, and the game concluded with IRON BORN FC celebrating an efficient and well-earned victory.

In Match 2 MH ORANJE FC vs SELLEBRITY FC the second match of the day was a one-sided affair as MH ORANJE FC delivered a dominant and ruthless performance to hammer SELLEBRITY FC 9–0. From the opening whistle, MH ORANJE FC controlled proceedings, enjoying 72% possession and constantly pressuring the opposition defence. Their attacking play was clinical, with all nine shots hitting the target and finding the back of the net. SELLEBRITY FC endured a difficult outing, failing to register a single shot throughout the match and struggling to cope with the pace and movement of their opponents. Despite the heavy scoreline, the match remained relatively disciplined, with only two yellow cards shown to MH ORANJE FC and none to SELLEBRITY FC. The emphatic win firmly established MH ORANJE FC as early contenders in the tournament.