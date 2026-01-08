'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy; VIDEO

Image: ICC/X

West Indies all‑rounder Jason Holder has reignited the controversy surrounding the India–Pakistan rivalry after the Asia Cup 2025, calling the intense off‑field tensions “just too much.” Holder expressed disappointment over several incidents, including India’s decision not to collect the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi following the final.

Speaking on the Willow by Cricbuzz podcast, Holder said he did not like the “India‑Pakistan beef” spilling beyond the cricket field, describing it as “sad” given both teams’ status as world cricket powerhouses.

“I don’t like the India–Pakistan beef. It goes way beyond the cricket field. It's sad because they are the two powerhouses in world cricket. I saw India win the Asia Cup and they didn’t go to accept the trophy. It’s just too much, man,” said Holder.

The controversy stemmed from tensions in the Asia Cup final in Dubai, where India beat Pakistan but avoided traditional gestures like the trophy presentation and post‑match handshake, which many felt overshadowed the on‑field cricket.

Holder's comments sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some agreeing that the rivalry had gone too far, while others defended traditional rivalry passions between the two nations.