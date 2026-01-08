 Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To Washington Wizards; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To Washington Wizards; VIDEO

Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To Washington Wizards; VIDEO

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young made a shocking mid‑game exit after being traded to the Washington Wizards, ending his nearly eight-year Atlanta career. The four-time All-Star learned of the trade during the game, left the court to say goodbye to teammates and fans, and headed to the locker room, dressed in formal clothes as the deal became official.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Image: Tare Young/Legion Hoops/Instagram/X

In an extraordinary NBA moment, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young exited the bench mid‑game after being traded to the Washington Wizards, marking the end of his nearly eight‑season career in Atlanta.

Young, a four‑time All‑Star and franchise cornerstone, learned of the trade while the Hawks were playing and eventually walked off the court, exchanging goodbyes with teammates and fans before heading to the locker room. He had been seated in formal clothes at the Hawks’ game, signaling that the deal was imminent.

Read Also
'You Suck': Spectator Heckles Joel Embiid After Philadelphia 76ers Edge Memphis Grizzlies In...
article-image
Read Also
'That's A Trash-A** Miss!': Kevin Durant Snaps After Danny Wolf's Airball Smacks Him In Face During...
article-image

The blockbuster trade sends Young to the Wizards in exchange for veterans CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, a move aimed at giving Washington a proven offensive leader and Atlanta new pieces to build around its emerging core.

Young’s time in Atlanta was defined by electric scoring and playmaking, but also frustration for the franchise’s limited playoff success in recent seasons. His move to Washington represents a fresh start for the All‑Star guard and a major shift for both organizations as they navigate the 2025‑26 NBA season.

FPJ Shorts
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
SEBI Finds Confidential Data Leak By BofA In 2024 Block Trade: Report
SEBI Finds Confidential Data Leak By BofA In 2024 Block Trade: Report
Pakistan’s GDP Growth Seen At 3%, Below IMF Estimate: Report
Pakistan’s GDP Growth Seen At 3%, Below IMF Estimate: Report
AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets To Seal 4-1 Ashes Series
AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets To Seal 4-1 Ashes Series

Tempers Flare In NBA! GSW Coach Steve Kerr Ejected Following Intense Sideline Argument With Officials; VIDEO

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after a fiery dispute with officials over a missed call.

The 60‑year‑old Kerr received a technical foul for arguing that Clippers forward John Collins should have been called for a goaltending violation. Frustrated by the non‑call, Kerr aggressively approached the referees along the sideline with his assistants restraining him. After picking up a second technical, he was ejected with 7:57 left in the game and walked off to jeers from the crowd at the Intuit Dome.

Kerr’s reaction highlighted his displeasure with officiating, a rare moment for a coach better known for his calm demeanor. His ejection came amid a tense game in which the Warriors were vying for momentum against their Western Conference rivals.

The incident underscores the passion and competitive spirit within the Warriors’ camp as Kerr and his team push to stay competitive in a tightly contested NBA season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets...

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets...

Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To...

Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To...

'That's Extremely Stupid': Tottenham's Head Coach Thomas Frank Defends Himself After Arsenal-Branded...

'That's Extremely Stupid': Tottenham's Head Coach Thomas Frank Defends Himself After Arsenal-Branded...

Heartwarming Scenes! Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph On A Fan's Poster Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st ODI;...

Heartwarming Scenes! Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph On A Fan's Poster Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st ODI;...

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: DRS Controversy Explodes As Brydon Carse Confronts Umpire & Jake Weatherald In...

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: DRS Controversy Explodes As Brydon Carse Confronts Umpire & Jake Weatherald In...