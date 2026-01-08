Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To Washington Wizards; VIDEO

Image: Tare Young/Legion Hoops/Instagram/X

In an extraordinary NBA moment, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young exited the bench mid‑game after being traded to the Washington Wizards, marking the end of his nearly eight‑season career in Atlanta.

Young, a four‑time All‑Star and franchise cornerstone, learned of the trade while the Hawks were playing and eventually walked off the court, exchanging goodbyes with teammates and fans before heading to the locker room. He had been seated in formal clothes at the Hawks’ game, signaling that the deal was imminent.

The blockbuster trade sends Young to the Wizards in exchange for veterans CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, a move aimed at giving Washington a proven offensive leader and Atlanta new pieces to build around its emerging core.

Young’s time in Atlanta was defined by electric scoring and playmaking, but also frustration for the franchise’s limited playoff success in recent seasons. His move to Washington represents a fresh start for the All‑Star guard and a major shift for both organizations as they navigate the 2025‑26 NBA season.

Tempers Flare In NBA! GSW Coach Steve Kerr Ejected Following Intense Sideline Argument With Officials; VIDEO

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after a fiery dispute with officials over a missed call.

The 60‑year‑old Kerr received a technical foul for arguing that Clippers forward John Collins should have been called for a goaltending violation. Frustrated by the non‑call, Kerr aggressively approached the referees along the sideline with his assistants restraining him. After picking up a second technical, he was ejected with 7:57 left in the game and walked off to jeers from the crowd at the Intuit Dome.

Kerr’s reaction highlighted his displeasure with officiating, a rare moment for a coach better known for his calm demeanor. His ejection came amid a tense game in which the Warriors were vying for momentum against their Western Conference rivals.

The incident underscores the passion and competitive spirit within the Warriors’ camp as Kerr and his team push to stay competitive in a tightly contested NBA season.