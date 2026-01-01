'You Suck': Spectator Heckles Joel Embiid After Philadelphia 76ers Edge Memphis Grizzlies In Thrilling NBA Clash; VIDEO

Image: BrickCenter_/X

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a dramatic 139–136 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a high-scoring NBA showdown that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final buzzer.

Led by strong performances from their star players, the 76ers executed crucial plays in the closing moments to seal a narrow win. Joel Embiid played a central role in the contest, contributing key points and drawing defensive attention as Philadelphia matched Memphis possession for possession in a fast-paced game.

The intense atmosphere inside the arena was amplified by passionate fan reactions. After the game, one fan was heard shouting at Embiid, “Hey Embiid, you don’t do nothing but flop, you suck!” The comment reflected the heated emotions often present in close, physical NBA matchups, especially when star players are involved.

Despite the heckling, Embiid remained focused, continuing to battle in the paint and help guide his team to victory. The Grizzlies fought hard until the end, but Philadelphia’s composure in crunch time proved decisive.

With the win, the 76ers gained momentum as they continue their push through the season, while the Grizzlies were left to reflect on missed opportunities in a game that could have gone either way.

Video: Joel Embiid & Kelly Oubre Jr. Involved In Heated Exchange During Philadelphia 76ers' Loss To Detroit Pistons In NBA Game

It couldn't have gone much worse for the Philadelphia 76ers in their most recent game with their three best players. The 76cers were playing against the Detroit Pistons today at the Little Caesars Arena. Despite the absence of Detroit standout Cade Cunningham, the 76cers lost to the Detroit Pistons 125–112 in a humiliating performance that saw them fall down by as much as 34 points.

The talking point of the NBA match was the heated exchange between Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. Embiid entered the timeout in frustration after his teammate Oubre made a clumsy attempt to hustle back on defense during a fast break in the third quarter.

The two got into a furious argument after he imitated Oubre's running. Tyrese Maxey and Justin Edwards' expressions speak for themselves. Before the game started up again, Embiid and Oubre ended up hugging it out. It is not unusual for teammates to argue, even if they are heated.