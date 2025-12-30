'Dumb A** B****': Brandon Miller's Explosive Words To Kyle Kuzma Goes Viral During NBA Match; VIDEO

Image: WorldWideWob/X

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller made headlines with a jaw‑dropping moment during Monday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, not just for his scoring but for a controversial reaction afterward. Miller went viral after throwing down a powerful poster dunk over Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma in transition at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The play ignited fans online as Miller soared up the court, snatched an errant pass from Kuzma, and finished emphatically over his defender.

The highlight didn’t end with the dunk. Another angle showed Miller delivering a vulgar taunt toward Kuzma immediately after the play by saying, "Dumb a** b***h."

Despite Miller’s electrifying performance, he finished with a game‑high points total, the Hornets were unable to secure a victory, falling 123‑113 to Milwaukee. Kuzma struggled offensively, finishing with just six points on limited shooting, while Miller’s display stood out as one of the night’s most talked‑about moments.

Chaotic Scenes! Jose Alvarado Involved In Heated Altercation With Mark Williams During NBA Game; VIDEO

In a physical NBA showdown on Saturday night, Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were both ejected following an on-court altercation that saw punches exchanged during Phoenix’s road win in New Orleans.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter with the Suns leading when Williams set a screen and a foul was called, sparking the confrontation. Alvarado initially complained to officials before turning toward Williams, who shoved him. The confrontation quickly escalated, and both players began throwing punches before teammates and referees separated them. After review, officials assessed fighting technical fouls and ejected both players.

The Suns managed the situation and maintained control of the game, eventually defeating the Pelicans 123–114 in a competitive contest marked by intense play throughout. Williams contributed before his ejection, and both players now face potential fines or league suspension as a result of the altercation.

Following the incident, reactions from fans and analysts highlighted the rare nature of such a fight in the modern NBA, with debate over who instigated the clash and how officials handled the confrontation.