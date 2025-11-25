Watch: Nikola Jokic Produces Insane No-Look, Behind The Back Pass To Peyton Watson During Nuggets Vs Grizzlies NBA Game

Image:" NBA/X

Nikola Jokic’s outrageous no-look, behind-the-back dime to Peyton Watson stole the show during Denver Nuggets match against Memphis Grizzlies. With just over a minute remaining and the Grizzlies pressuring, Jokic drove left toward the lane before a second defender, Cam Spencer, came to double him.

Rather than pick up his dribble or force a shot, Jokic spun away and, without looking, fired a left-handed behind-the-back bounce pass that hit a cutting Watson perfectly in stride for an easy finish. The play not only pushed Denver’s lead back to safety but also showcased the Serbian’s vision, timing, and audacity.​ Jokic ended the night with 17 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals, needing only nine field-goal attempts to control the game.

Nuggets pick up easy win

Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson powered the Denver Nuggets past the Memphis Grizzlies 125-115, with Denver’s hot shooting from deep breaking Memphis’ two-game winning streak. The Nuggets drained a season-best 22 3-pointers to stay in control despite multiple Grizzlies rallies.​

Murray finished with 29 points and eight assists, while Watson delivered 27 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers. Nikola Jokić supplied 17 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds for his 10th triple-double of the season, orchestrating the offense while attempting just nine shots from the field.​

Denver led 62-54 at halftime after stretching the margin to double digits several times in the second quarter. Memphis fought back in the third, pulling within 88-85 on a Santi Aldama reverse, but Jokić answered with a long buzzer-beating 3 to restore a 93-85 cushion heading into the fourth.​

The Grizzlies mounted another charge in the final period, trimming a 108-91 deficit to five with a 12-0 run, only for Denver to respond again from outside. Murray buried two late 3-pointers, and Jokić’s slick behind-the-back bounce pass set up Watson for an uncontested layup that pushed the lead to 121-112 and effectively sealed the game.​

Jock Landale tied his career high with 26 points and added 10 rebounds off the Memphis bench, while Jaylen Wells scored 22 and Cam Spencer added 18 in the loss. The Grizzlies also saw Zach Edey exit early with a head injury after six minutes of action, while Jaren Jackson Jr. returned from an ankle issue to post 16 points. Denver was without Aaron Gordon, who is sidelined with a right hamstring strain and is expected to be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.​