 'Heartbreaking': Ravichandran Ashwin Laments Rishabh Pant's Body Language, Hopes For Batting Comeback In IND vs SA 2nd Test
India are staring at a monumental task as they look to make a result out of the Guwahati Test. South Africa amassed a lead of over 500 on Day 4 with India staring at a herculean task at trying to even save the Test match. Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin was disappointed with India's body language on the field as the Proteas continued to dominate the game.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin has criticised India's body language on Day 4 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test. India are staring at a likely series defeat with South Africa having amassed a 500+ lead with 4 sessions left in the game. Ashwin hoped that India can mount a comeback with the bat, but believes India's body language already suggests other why.

“I really hope we can bounce back while batting in the 2nd innings, but the indications on the field with respect to body language,” Ashwin posted on X, hinting that the energy and intent were missing.

Pant's captaincy debut has not gone as per plan. India conceded 489 in the first innings. The hosts were then shot out for a paltry 201. On Day 4, the Proteas extended their lead beyond 500, adding to India's woes.

Pant's leadership has come under the scanner. The wicketkeeper was chirpy on Day 1 but has gone quiet as the match has progressed. He has often expressed his frustrations from behind the stumps. With the bat, a bit of recklessness saw Pant dismissed for just 9.

