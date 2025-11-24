Miya Bhai! Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Cheeky Prank On Spidercam During IND Vs SA, 2nd Test; Video

Image: rushiii_12/X

On Day 3 of the India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj brought a moment of levity to an intense match with a cheeky prank involving the Spidercam. In a clip which has gone viral, Siraj hung his cap on the moving Spidercam, essentially turning it into a playful cap stand.

The stunt quickly caught the attention of fans, but what made the moment even more amusing was how the camera operator reacted. Rather than getting annoyed, the cameraman responded playfully, matching Siraj’s fun with warm engagement and good humour.

This light-hearted interaction came at a welcome time, bringing a smile to supporters during a challenging stretch of the game. It gave a brief, joyful break to Indian fans who were otherwise on edge amid the Test’s tension.

The Spidercam itself is a specialized cable-suspended camera system, designed to hover over the playing field and move in multiple directions. Used in cricket to provide dynamic broadcast angles, it’s not typically part of player antics, making Siraj’s prank all the more memorable.

In a sport known for its intensity and pressure, Siraj’s spontaneous moment with the camera served as a reminder that even in Test cricket, there’s room for humour and human connection. The video has since gone viral, capturing not just Siraj’s mischievous side but also the cameraman’s warm, good-natured response.

Fact Check: Is Gautam Gambhir Stepping Down As Team India's Head Coach Amid IND vs SA Test Series?

A social media post claiming that Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has announced his retirement from coaching is currently circulating online, but the claim is completely false. The viral message, shared from an unverified account impersonating Gambhir, states that he is “officially stepping away from the cricket world,” citing online trolling and exhaustion as reasons for his supposed exit. The post further claims that he is leaving the game with “records intact” and offers wishes to Indian cricket.

However, this message did not come from Gautam Gambhir’s real account. The wording, tone and timing all point toward it being a fabricated post created for attention. No verified platform, credible journalist or official cricket body has reported any such announcement. A resignation of this magnitude would immediately appear across major news outlets, yet no such reports exist. Moreover, Gambhir’s actual social media profiles do not contain any message remotely resembling this viral statement.

This misleading claim surfaced during the ongoing India vs South Africa 2nd Test match in Guwahati, a moment when cricket conversations are at their peak and fake posts often gain traction quickly. Similar false statements attributed to cricketers and public figures have gone viral in the past, highlighting a trend of impersonation aimed at creating unnecessary confusion during major sporting events.

The spread of this fake message underscores the importance of verifying information before sharing it. Online impersonators frequently attempt to exploit the emotions of fans by crafting dramatic or sensational posts. In this case, Gautam Gambhir has made no announcement about quitting coaching or stepping away from cricket. The viral message is simply the work of a fake account, and the claim it makes is entirely baseless.