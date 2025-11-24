Harris Shield 2025: Aditya Koulgi's All-Round Show Guides Sri Ma Vidyalaya To Victory, General Education, Anjuman Also Bag Wins

Aditya's brilliant batting ensured Sri Ma Vidyalaya beat Kanchan High School by seven wickets in their Harris Shield match at Matunga on Monday.

Electing to bat first, the Kanchan team could only manage 129 in 23.5 overs. Opening batter Aryan Deodhar was the only batter who looked good in the middle, scoring 36 runs before being caught. Right arm leg spinner Aditya Koulgi was the pick of the bowlers snapping up a six-wicket haul, (6-23) in 7.5 overs including three maidens.

His perfect line and length deliveries ensured that the opposition batters faltered. Coming out to chase down their total, Sri Ma Vidyalaya chased down their target comfortably, 130-3 in 21 overs. Left-handed batter and Man of the Match Aditya once again was brilliant, this time with his bat, scoring 61 not out in 63 deliveries ensuring his team always hand the upper hand in the contest, thus winning by seven wickets.

General Education win big

Batting first, General Education Academy posted a humongous total of 424-2 in their allotted 45 overs. Man of the Match… all-rounder, Vedant Gore was the star with the bat, smashing 139 not out in 61 deliveries.

Aarush Kolhe made 114 runs while Shourya Patil contributed 129 runs in 74 balls. The opposition bowlers were hammered all over the park, unable to curtail the batters at any stage. In reply, the Chandresh Memorial team were bundled out for 61 in 28 overs. Laksh and Virat picked three wickets each while Vedant snapped two as General Education won by 363 runs.

Anjuman defeat KEM High School

Anjuman Khairul Islam posted 369-9 in 43 overs including 28 runs penalty. Shayan Shaikh scored 60, Rayyan Khan made 59 runs and Mohd Jaid contributed 58 runs. Aradhya Tate picked a five-wicket haul in the process. In reply, KEM High School managed just 117 all out in 32.1 overs. Leg spinner Sakib Ali Khan was awarded the Man of the Match was his brilliant performance with the ball, (7-38) in 12 overs, including 4 maidens. Anjuman team won by 252 runs.

Sane Guruji edge Matunga Premier

At Oval Maidan, batting first, Matunga Premier School posted 173 all out in 42.4 overs as Harshvardhan Satarkar made 50 runs before being bowled. Leg spinner Aryan Kadam picked (3-63) in 15.4 overs including 2 maidens. In reply, Sane Guruji chased down the target, 174-9 in 41.1 overs, winning the game by a narrow margin of one wicket. Man of the Match Aryan Kadam made 42 runs. Shourya and Aayush picked three wickets each.