 Smriti Mandhana Wedding: Palak Muchhal Confirms Postponement, Requests Privacy During 'Sensitive Time'
Palash Muchhal's sister Palak Muchhal has confirmed that the musician's wedding to India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was postponed due to her father's health. Smriti Mandhana's wedding and its subsequent postponement has been the talk of social media since news broke out on Sunday. Palak meanwhile has requested for privacy as the family grapples with the issue.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal | Instagram

Palak Muchhal, Palash's Muchhal's sister has confirmed that her brother's wedding to star cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed. The couple were set to tie the knot on Sunday in the cricketer's home town in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, Smriti's father suffered a health scare and had to be admitted to the hospital, prompting a halt in the festivities.

"Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time (sic)," Palak shared through her Instagram stories.

On the morning of the ceremony, Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, reportedly fell ill while having breakfast. His condition worsened quickly, prompting an ambulance and admission to hospital. Her manager confirmed that she decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely until her father recovers. He remains under observation though his condition is believed to be non critical.

"Today in the morning when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana's father, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it's normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let's not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation," Smriti's manager said on Sunday.

Complications did not stop there: Mandhana’s fiance Palash Muchhal also faced health concerns, leading to his hospitalisation, although he is said to have been discharged. In light of these developments, Mandhana deleted the proposal video and other wedding-announcement content from her social media. Fellow cricketers including Jemimah Rodrigues, also removed content from their Instagram accounts in the wake of the wedding postponement.

No new date for the wedding has been announced. Until then, the family and friends of Mandhana, along with fans, are left waiting and hopeful for a swift recovery and smooth return to festivities.

