Former Pakistan Cricketer Pays Heartfelt Tribute After Legendary Bollywood Star Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

The actor leaves behind a rich heritage of films and a lasting imprint on popular culture, remembered as one of the most beloved and enduring stars of Hindi cinema.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Image: X

The world of cinema and beyond mourned the loss of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The veteran star, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to breathing difficulties and placed on a ventilator, reportedly showed signs of recovery before his death at his Juhu residence.

Former Pakistani cricket captain Rashid Latif paid an emotional tribute to the actor, calling him a global legend. “Dharmendra ji was a legendary hero, and Sholay remains an all-time classic. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy across the subcontinent and was immensely popular in Pakistan as well. My deepest condolences,” Latif told IANS.

Born in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra’s journey in Indian cinema began in the late 1950s when Filmfare magazine and Bimal Roy Productions conducted a nationwide search for fresh talent. He won the contest in 1958, instantly standing out with his good looks, charisma, and natural screen presence.

Dharmendra: A Superstar for the ages

Dharmendra’s rise to stardom was swift and spectacular. He demonstrated remarkable versatility, excelling in romance, action, and comedy, with performances that were both emotional and magnetic. Films like Phool Aur Patthar made him a star, while his role as the mischievous, lovable Veeru in Sholay cemented his place as a cinematic icon.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra received numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. His contribution to Indian cinema has left an indelible mark, influencing generations of actors and filmmakers.

Dharmendra’s legacy transcends borders, with fans not only across India but also in neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, celebrating his timeless work and charismatic screen presence. The actor leaves behind a rich heritage of films and a lasting imprint on popular culture, remembered as one of the most beloved and enduring stars of Hindi cinema.

