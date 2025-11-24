Bombay Scottish, Cathedral & Christ Church Progress To Semifinals At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament

Representative Image |

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament delivered a thrilling day of quarterfinal action across the U-14 Boys 1st Division and U-16 Boys 4th Division at Wings Ground, featuring dominant wins, tight finishes, and penalty shootout drama.

U-14 Boys 1st Division (Quarterfinals)

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) opened the day with a composed 2–0 win over Don Bosco ‘A’ (Matunga), powered by goals from Ameya Vanikar and Mikhail Makshau.

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) put on an attacking masterclass, defeating St. Joseph’s Sec. (Malad) 5–0. Zain Khatri and Azeem Hakim each scored a brace, while Ishaan Kapoor completed the rout.

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) edged Campion School ‘A’ (Cooperage) in a nail-biter that ended 1–1 in regulation time before Christ Church triumphed 4–3 in the shootout. Burhanuddin Manasawala scored during play and again in the tie-breaker alongside Kehaan Bhesadia, Mayank Shinde, and Burhanuddin Poonawala. Arhaan Engineer scored for Campion, with Avya Jain, Priaan Kantawala, and Ayaan Khan converting from the spot.

St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) wrapped up the quarterfinals with a comfortable 2–0 win over Holy Family ‘A’ (Andheri). Sharu Kamtekar opened the scoring, while an own goal from Ashley D’Souza doubled the advantage.

U-16 Boys 4th Division (Quarterfinals)

In the older division, Notre Dame School (Vasai) advanced with a 2–0 victory over Universal (Dahisar), courtesy of a fine brace by Trevi Nunes.

The final match of the day went down to penalties as Rustomjee Cambridge (Dahisar) and JBCN International (Parel) finished 1–1 at full time. Mehaan Doshi scored for Rustomjee and later converted in the shootout alongside Arjun Nair, Sarvesh Sanil, and Vihaan Kolamkar to seal a 4–2 win. For JBCN, Rivaan Shah netted in regulation, with Anay Shah and Arhaan Mehta scoring from the spot.