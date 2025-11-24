 'Is It True This Time?': Netizens Refuse To Believe Dharmendra's Death News On Internet After His False Demise Report In The Past
'Is It True This Time?': Netizens Refuse To Believe Dharmendra's Death News On Internet After His False Demise Report In The Past

Reports about Dharmendra’s death surfaced after media channels claimed he passed away, with visuals of celebrities at a Mumbai crematorium adding confusion. However, his family has not confirmed anything. Netizens are sceptical, recalling previous false claims, urging verified reporting. Comments like “Please confirm and put the news We all saw what happened last time” reflect growing frustration

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s health has once again become the centre of intense media attention. The veteran star, who was hospitalised a few days ago due to health complications, is now surrounded by unverified news of his death. On Monday, November 24, some reports claimed that the iconic star had passed away, leading to widespread confusion among fans and the entertainment fraternity.

As soon as IANS posted the news of his death, several media channels and online portals picked up the story, creating a domino effect of panic and speculation. Visuals circulated online showing celebrities such as Isha Deol, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and others arriving at a crematorium in Mumbai. These clips only added to the belief that the reports could be true, sending shockwaves across social media.

Family silence adds to uncertainty

While the news spread rapidly, there has been no official word from Dharmendra’s family about his alleged death. The silence from his close relatives has left fans anxious, refreshing social platforms in hopes of clarity. Dharmendra’s fans and well-wishers, who have closely followed his recovery journey, are seeking confirmation before accepting the grim reports.

Netizens demand responsible reporting

Amid the growing noise, many social media users have expressed frustration over the spread of unverified information, especially given that a similar false alarm had circulated during Dharmendra’s previous hospitalisation. The public has reacted strongly this time, urging journalists to verify news before publishing.

One user commented, "Please confirm and put the news We all saw what happened last time."

Another user questioned, "Is this true or a joke."

A third netizen echoed the sentiments of many by writing, "Pakka . Ya is baar bhi fake h."

These reactions highlight the emotional toll such misinformation can cause, particularly concerning a beloved star whose legacy spans decades.

Awaiting clarity

With no confirmation from reliable sources and speculation continuing online, fans remain hopeful that the news is indeed false. Until Dharmendra’s family releases an official statement, supporters are urging patience and caution.

