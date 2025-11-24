IFS Officer Flags Shocking Plastic Trail Inside India's Pristine National Park: 'Biggest Problem This Country Faces'

Even in the most untouched corners of India’s forests, signs of human negligence are now impossible to escape. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has sparked a fresh conversation on long-distance plastic pollution after posting a video from inside a national park, an area with no human habitation for miles. The short clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows a quiet stretch of forest, a waterbody, wildlife movement, and pieces of plastic bags manufactured in states like West Bengal and Haryana.

Plastic liters at India's national park

"So today I found something interesting in our national park. Sharing with all," Kaswan wrote while posting the video. The discovery is especially troubling because plastic use is already banned for tourists inside the protected area. The officer clarified that what he found wasn’t littering by visitors but proof of how plastic waste travels vast distances without anyone noticing.

In a detailed thread, he explained, "So this video is not about plastic thrown in national park… The thing which we need to highlight is that how plastic as a product can reach far and wide. Through connected rivers and small rivulets. People throwing them unknowingly through bus or train windows, from bridges, in small rivers or in water channels, and it may reach to pristine areas like this also."

Netizens react: 'Plastic is the biggest problem this country faces…'

His post triggered a wave of reactions from citizens who echoed similar concerns. One user wrote, "Sir, if our cities and towns are full of trash due to poor garbage disposal systems, obviously some of that trash will enter our waterways and reach our national parks."

Another responded, "Plastic is the biggest problem this country faces… Govt should ban all types of plastic packaging."

A third commenter pointed out systemic failure: "India needs a realistic and sustainable Swachh Bharat Abhiyan… you can find trash within 100 metres anywhere."