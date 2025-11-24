Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 24th, 2025 To Nov 30th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | November 24, 2025
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings sharp mental clarity and the strength to manage busyness. Strategy, decision-making, and problem-solving will be your strongest assets now. Be prepared to stay flexible—expand your horizons.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, gain clarity around your feelings, especially if they have been creating inner conflict or confusion. An unbiased and balanced assessment of your situation will reveal the answers you have been searching for.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings interactions with a strong personality—someone with whom you may find yourself in a quiet power struggle or a stalemate. Pay attention to your health. Prioritize restorative sleep and rest.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week brings an important turning point in your journey. You are reminded that transformation is beautiful, and resisting change will only slow your growth. Take the time to heal and continue moving forward.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week calls for releasing the need for power, control, or a very specific version of success. Step back and gently reassess your goals. Do not break your own heart by clinging to one rigid outcome or chasing perfection.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, you may encounter disagreements with a loved one—particularly if an elder appears authoritative, demanding, or inflexible. These clashes may be around financial matters. Set healthy boundaries and speak your truth.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week shines a light on your career, finances, and the opportunities connected to them. Start bringing your ideas to life through consistent action and practical execution. Team work could get tricky.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings a surge of energy, inspiration, and the spark of a fresh beginning. It is the ideal time to gather information and create a practical plan to bring it to life. Teamwork is highlighted.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, your birthday season arrives with wish fulfilment, joy, and excitement. Positive energy surrounds you, filling you with inspiration and the drive to move forward. Your confidence will be your biggest asset.
Capricon: Dear Capricorn, this week highlights inner wisdom, clarity, and powerful eureka moments. Take charge of your situation and plan your next steps. You may prefer working independently. Be mindful of potential conflicts.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, if you have been in a slow, restful, or withdrawn phase, this week encourages you to shake off that stillness and step back into action. Initiate communication, show confidence, and take practical steps.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week guides you to cut through confusion and uncertainty. A choice may be required, and the best way forward is to patiently evaluate your situation. Clear away distractions and mental clutter.