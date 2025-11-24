Two Separate Stages That Too Miles Apart! Fans Share Navi Mumbai's Rolling Loud India Experience: 'Cardio Ho Raha Hain Full'

Rolling Loud India in Navi Mumabi | Instagram

Rolling Loud's highly anticipated India debut in Navi Mumbai turned out to be just as grand, and just as exhausting, as fans had imagined. Held at Kharghar, the global hip-hop festival arrived with massive expectations, delivering two sprawling stages, endless activities, and a lineup packed with international and Indian stars. But what truly caught everyone’s attention was the sheer distance between the stages, leaving attendees speed-walking, jogging, and sometimes outright running to catch their favourite performances.

Fans complaint about two stages

A viral video from the festival weekend showed fans complaining as they trekked from one performance zone to the other. The clip, which instantly spread across social media, captured the exhaustion many felt. The comments were equally hilarious and relatable.

One user laughed, "Bhai daily step complete kr lo, best hai🙌" while another joked, "Cardio Ho Raha Hain Full." A third chimed in with a dose of reality: "only people who went to rolling loud would get this pain buddy🙌 stages are far, unequal land, no network."

Check out the video below:

'WE BADLY NEEDED THIS'

The conversation wasn’t limited to Instagram. Over on X, another festivalgoer shared a detailed account of the highs and lows of the two-day extravaganza. Praising the festival’s ambition, he wrote, "The scale is massive; you actually need the full day to explore everything. Something happening at every corner... skatepark, graffiti, tattoo stations, basketball courts, all of it. Love that they tried to build real hip hop culture here. WE BADLY NEEDED THIS."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He even appreciated the fairness of the layout: "The GA/VIP venue layout split looked confusing at first but honestly way fairer than most festivals... Also, the stage is huge and wide so both VIP and GA get proper attention from artist."

But his praise came with warnings. "Two separate box offices for GA and VIP, and they’re miles apart... NOT A BIG FAN... merch was pretty underwhelming... travelling to this venue is one big hassle… We literally ended up renting a car for today because the commute was unbearable yesterday."

Rolling Loud India 2025

Rolling Loud India, held on November 22 and 23, featured global headliners like Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, and DaBaby, alongside Indian favourites including DIVINE, Karan Aujla, Hanumankind, Arivu, and Wild Wild Women. With massive stages, pyrotechnics, food stalls, merch zones, and interactive spaces, the festival truly attempted to recreate the iconic Rolling Loud experience.