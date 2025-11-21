 Hanumankind, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla To Perform At Rolling Loud 2025 In Navi Mumbai This Weekend: Ticket Availability, Timings & Where To Watch Online
Rolling Loud, the world’s biggest hip-hop festival, is coming to India for the first time on November 22–23, 2025, at Loud Park in Navi Mumbai. Global stars like Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee and Don Toliver will perform alongside Indian rap icons including DIVINE and Karan Aujla. Tickets start at ₹4,500, with VIP options available, and the festival will also stream live on JioHotstar.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

Rolling Loud, the world-famous hip-hop festival that has electrified stages from Miami to Los Angeles, Portugal, and Thailand, is officially making its highly-anticipated India debut. Fans of rap and urban culture can mark their calendars for November 22–23, 2025, as the iconic music event takes over Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

A huge leap for India’s hip-hop Scene

For over a decade, Rolling Loud has served as a major cultural bridge, showcasing legendary international artists alongside explosive local talent. Now, India’s rapidly growing hip-hop community will get a global platform like never before, complete with heavy-hitting lineups, groundbreaking production and a crowd experience designed to rival the world’s top festivals.

Two days of non-stop energy

The festival is set to run across two power-packed days featuring globally acclaimed performers and homegrown stars.
International headliners include:

-Wiz Khalifa

-Central Cee

-Don Toliver

-Swae Lee

-DaBaby

-NAV

-Denzel Curry

-Ski Mask The Slump God

-Westside Gunn

-Sheck Wes

Fans can expect massive sets, special guest appearances, and the kind of high-octane atmosphere Rolling Loud is known for.

India’s rap revolution takes centre stage

Representing the sound of the streets back home are some of India’s biggest names:

-DIVINE

-Karan Aujla

-Hanumankind

-Arivu

-Meba Ofilia

Supporting artists include Gurinder Gill, The Spindoctor, DJ Proof, Shreyas, Wild Wild Women and several rising regional acts who define India’s new-age rap culture.

Ticket prices & where to buy

Tickets can be purchased through the official Rolling Loud India website or District by Zomato. General admission starts around ₹4,500

-VIP tickets range from ₹9,000 to ₹32,000, offering premium views, priority entry, and dedicated zones

-Combo passes will allow access to both festival days at discounted rates

Watch the festival live at home

For those who can’t make it to Mumbai, the entire festival will be streaming live on JioHotstar, letting viewers across India enjoy the madness from their screens.

