 हिंदी दिवस! 25+ Hindi Diwas 2026 Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleहिंदी दिवस! 25+ Hindi Diwas 2026 Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share Today

हिंदी दिवस! 25+ Hindi Diwas 2026 Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share Today

World Hindi Day was officially celebrated for the first time on January 10, 2006, following the instructions of then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This day was specifically designated to recognise Hindi as a universal language and to promote its global presence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
article-image

Hindi is more than just words; it's a thread that ties together millions of hearts across India and beyond. Each year on January 10, we celebrate World Hindi Day (Vishv Hindi Divas), honouring the language’s rich heritage, literary depth, and global reach.

On this special day, let’s pause to appreciate Hindi’s enduring legacy and share heartfelt wishes in the language that unites us all.

25+ हिंदी दिवस wishes and messages to share with your friends and family

Read Also
World Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History &...
article-image
Read Also
Kriti Sanon Dances To 'Lollipop Lagelu' At Sister Nupur's Sangeet Ceremony In Bedazzling Lehenga –...
article-image
Read Also
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches...
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Exporters Urge India-US To Resume Talks For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Amid Tariff Threats & Diplomatic Row
Exporters Urge India-US To Resume Talks For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Amid Tariff Threats & Diplomatic Row
Social Media Star Kristy Scott Files For Divorce From Husband Desmond Scott After 11 Years Of Marriage, Cites Infidelity: Report
Social Media Star Kristy Scott Files For Divorce From Husband Desmond Scott After 11 Years Of Marriage, Cites Infidelity: Report
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Release Joint Manifesto For Pune Civic Elections; Focus On Traffic Relief & Healthcare
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Release Joint Manifesto For Pune Civic Elections; Focus On Traffic Relief & Healthcare
Minneapolis Shooting: New Video, Captured By ICE Agent, Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee Good That Led To Firing
Minneapolis Shooting: New Video, Captured By ICE Agent, Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee Good That Led To Firing
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepika Padukone Shines In Exquisite Bandhani Saree At Friend's Wedding In NYC, Selfies With...

Deepika Padukone Shines In Exquisite Bandhani Saree At Friend's Wedding In NYC, Selfies With...

हिंदी दिवस! 25+ Hindi Diwas 2026 Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share Today

हिंदी दिवस! 25+ Hindi Diwas 2026 Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share Today

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches...

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches...

Kriti Sanon Dances To 'Lollipop Lagelu' At Sister Nupur's Sangeet Ceremony In Bedazzling Lehenga –...

Kriti Sanon Dances To 'Lollipop Lagelu' At Sister Nupur's Sangeet Ceremony In Bedazzling Lehenga –...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From January 10 To January For 23 All Zodiac...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From January 10 To January For 23 All Zodiac...