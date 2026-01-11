Disha Patani & Mouni Roy Serve BFF Goals At Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 11, 2026
No wedding is happening if your friends don't turn up at the event, Disha Patani & Mouni Roy made sure that doesn't happen and marked their presence at the special of Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben, getting married in Udaipur.
Besties served ultimate BFF goals at the White wedding ceremony. Disha Patani shared the candid picture with the picturesque background of the Fairmont Palace in Udaipur.
In a funny Instagram story, Mouni Roy shared the picture and wrote, "Cray cray is as cray cray does."
Disha Patani stepped out for the white wedding in powder blue bodycon gown.
Disha shared the stunning backless look of the outfit on her Instagram, she paired it with earrings & bracelets.
"We be standing pretty, well always", Mouni Roy sharing a mirror selfie with Disha Patani.
Disha & Mouni are known for their loving friendship bond, the Naagin actress made sure to tease fans with calling "Hey Bestie" & a laughing emoji.