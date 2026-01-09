World Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History & Significance

Vishv Hindi Day | Canva

Hindi isn't just a language; it is a form of communication that every Indian feels connected to. Every year on January 10, World Hindi Day or Vishv Hindi Divas is observed, a day dedicated to celebrating Hindi as one of the most widely spoken languages in India. World Hindi Day 2026 honours Hindi and its cultural, literary, and worldwide significance. It highlights the growing influence of Hindi and offers an opportunity to reflect on its evolution. Let us delve into the importance and origin, and understand the story behind commemorating Hindi Divas.

Delhi: On the occasion of World Hindi Day, Padma Shri awardee Professor Tomio Mizokami says, "After COVID, I have been coming to India every year, sometimes two or three times a year. With the support of ICCR, I have visited twice before – once for the World Hindi Conference… pic.twitter.com/sQlR6ocwk5 — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2026

Why is World Hindi Day celebrated?

World Hindi Day was officially celebrated for the first time on January 10, 2006, following the instructions of then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This day was specifically designated to recognise Hindi as a universal language and to promote its global presence.

The origins of Hindi as a national language date back to 1950, when it was declared the official language of the Union of India. Article 343 of the Indian Constitution recognises Hindi written in the Devanagari script as the official language. In an effort to foster its growth and development, the Indian government organises the World Hindi Conference to unite Hindi scholars, writers, and language enthusiasts from across the globe.

विश्व हिंदी दिवस 2026 के अवसर पर

भारतीय दूतावास, बेल्जियम द्वारा हिंदी कविता / निबंध प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन 🇮🇳✍️



🔹 विषय: आपकी पसंद

🔹 शब्द सीमा: 1000 शब्द

🏆 पुरस्कार: €100 | €75 | €50



📩 प्रविष्टियाँ भेजें:

pic3.brussels@mea.gov.in

—



On the occasion of World Hindi Day 2026,… pic.twitter.com/FzyLCgty4K — India in Belgium & Luxembourg (@IndEmbassyBru) January 2, 2026

The inaugural World Hindi Conference took place in Nagpur in 1975 under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It brought together 122 representatives from 30 countries, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of Hindi on an international platform.

Significance of the day

Hindi is spoken by nearly 44 per cent of Indians and is among the most spoken languages globally. Hindi Divas plays a crucial role in preserving the language's cultural richness and encouraging its use in administration, education, literature, and daily communication. Schools, colleges, and government institutions conduct essay competitions, debates, poetry recitals, and cultural programs to promote pride in Hindi.

About Hindi Divas

Hindi Divas 2026 is not just a reminder of the adoption of Hindi as India's official language but also a celebration of its role in uniting diverse communities. The day inspires citizens to cherish their mother tongue and ensure its continued growth for future generations.