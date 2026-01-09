 World Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History & Significance
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWorld Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History & Significance

World Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History & Significance

World Hindi Day was officially celebrated for the first time on January 10, 2006, following the instructions of then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This day was specifically designated to recognise Hindi as a universal language and to promote its global presence.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Vishv Hindi Day | Canva

Hindi isn't just a language; it is a form of communication that every Indian feels connected to. Every year on January 10, World Hindi Day or Vishv Hindi Divas is observed, a day dedicated to celebrating Hindi as one of the most widely spoken languages in India. World Hindi Day 2026 honours Hindi and its cultural, literary, and worldwide significance. It highlights the growing influence of Hindi and offers an opportunity to reflect on its evolution. Let us delve into the importance and origin, and understand the story behind commemorating Hindi Divas.

Why is World Hindi Day celebrated?

World Hindi Day was officially celebrated for the first time on January 10, 2006, following the instructions of then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This day was specifically designated to recognise Hindi as a universal language and to promote its global presence.

The origins of Hindi as a national language date back to 1950, when it was declared the official language of the Union of India. Article 343 of the Indian Constitution recognises Hindi written in the Devanagari script as the official language. In an effort to foster its growth and development, the Indian government organises the World Hindi Conference to unite Hindi scholars, writers, and language enthusiasts from across the globe.

FPJ Shorts
Skydo Secures RBI Nod As Cross-Border Payment Aggregator, Fusion Finance Completes ₹800 Crore Rights Issue
Skydo Secures RBI Nod As Cross-Border Payment Aggregator, Fusion Finance Completes ₹800 Crore Rights Issue
Globus Spirits Q3 Profit Jumps Multifold To ₹30.44 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth
Globus Spirits Q3 Profit Jumps Multifold To ₹30.44 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth
World Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History & Significance
World Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History & Significance
US Signals Green Light For India To Buy Venezuelan Oil Under New Controlled Framework
US Signals Green Light For India To Buy Venezuelan Oil Under New Controlled Framework

The inaugural World Hindi Conference took place in Nagpur in 1975 under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It brought together 122 representatives from 30 countries, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of Hindi on an international platform.

Significance of the day

Hindi is spoken by nearly 44 per cent of Indians and is among the most spoken languages globally. Hindi Divas plays a crucial role in preserving the language's cultural richness and encouraging its use in administration, education, literature, and daily communication. Schools, colleges, and government institutions conduct essay competitions, debates, poetry recitals, and cultural programs to promote pride in Hindi.

Read Also
Top Hindi Web Series To Catch In 2025: Your Year-End Viewing Guide
article-image

About Hindi Divas

Hindi Divas 2026 is not just a reminder of the adoption of Hindi as India's official language but also a celebration of its role in uniting diverse communities. The day inspires citizens to cherish their mother tongue and ensure its continued growth for future generations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From January 10 To January For 23 All Zodiac...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From January 10 To January For 23 All Zodiac...

World Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History &...

World Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History &...

Planet Tracker: Know Why January’s Capricorn Conjunction Is A Cosmic Game-Changer

Planet Tracker: Know Why January’s Capricorn Conjunction Is A Cosmic Game-Changer

4 Chefs Share The Direction They Want To See India’s Culinary Journey Take in 2026

4 Chefs Share The Direction They Want To See India’s Culinary Journey Take in 2026

Aadyam Handwoven Pursues Modern Indian Consumer With Sobhita Dhulipala As Brand Ambassador

Aadyam Handwoven Pursues Modern Indian Consumer With Sobhita Dhulipala As Brand Ambassador