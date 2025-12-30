Top Hindi Web Series To Catch In 2025: Your Year-End Viewing Guide

By: Sunanda Singh | December 30, 2025
In 2025, explore captivating Hindi web series that promise thrilling narratives and engaging performances. Don't miss out on the year's top selections for an unforgettable binge-watching experience!
Khauf series tells the story of a girl named Madhu, who moves to Delhi with the hope of learning new things and becoming her true self. But, what happens when she starts experiencing paranormal activates.
The Family Man is a series centered around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class individual employed as a senior officer at India's National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Family Man Season 3 is available on Prime Video.
Neeraj Pandey-created series, Special Ops centres on a RAW agent's 19-year pursuit of the terrorist mastermind responsible for a number of significant assaults in India. Special Ops Season 2 is available on JioHotstar
Panchayat is another popular series that you should add in your bucket list. The story follows the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, a young man who aspires to secure a government job after completing his engineering degree. However, he ends up with a low-paying job in a small village called Phullera. Panchayat Season 4 is available on Prime Video.
Criminal Justice Season 2 is about a lawyer, Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), who decides to fight for an innocent woman accused of murdering her abusive husband.
Delhi Crime is a police procedural series that centres around Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi, who left no stone unturned to solve a missing girl's kidnapping case. Delhi Crime Season 3 is available to watch on Netflix.
