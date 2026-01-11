Your Ultimate Guide To Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Traditions & Celebrations

Makar Sankranti 2026 | Canva

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu celebration that signifies the Sun's movement from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere. The term Makar means "Capricorn" while Sankranti signifies "transition". For individuals observing Makar Sankranti, rise early on the festival day to bathe and present water with red flowers and rice to the Sun. Furthermore, individuals participate in this celebration by contributing items such as fresh grains, blankets, cookware, sesame seeds, and ghee.

About Makar Sankranti 2026: Date and time

Makar Sankranti is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu religion. The festival is observed every year on January 14. This year, the festival will fall on Wednesday.

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 03:13 PM to 05:34 PM

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 03:13 PM to 04:59 PM

Significance

Makar Sankranti draws from Hindu mythology and is thought to represent the triumph of good over evil. Worshippers commemorate this victory by engaging in prayers, performing rituals, and visiting sacred rivers. The festival involves prayers to Lord Surya for success and health, with a unique aarti at homes and temples. Makar Sankranti is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God). Although there are twelve Sankranti's in the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti is the most significant amongst them due to its religious importance.

Essential rituals

On this day, people take a dip in holy rivers like the Ganga, the Yamuna, the Godavari, the Krishna, and the Kaveri, and offer prayers to the Sun God. Sankranti rituals like offering naivedhya, offering food to Surya Dev, are performed on this day. People also donate food and clothes as dakshina, or charity. Offerings of sesame seeds, jaggery, and different traditional dishes are made particularly to celebrate the festive season in different states.

Harvest festival of India

Makar Sankranti is also the harvest festival of India. During this period, crops are sown, and the hard work in the field is complete, thus giving people the time to celebrate and rejoice. There is also a tradition of flying kites. Various fairs are organised in different parts of the country. In Maharashtra, there is a tradition of exchanging sweets made of til (sesame seeds) such as tilgul ladoo and gulachi poli – these foods give energy as well as helps to keep us warm.

Tilgud is made of sesame seeds and jaggery and is considered a token of goodwill, and while exchanging it, people greet each other with the words, "Til gul ghyaa, goad goad bola!' The phrase translates to eat sweet and speak sweetly.