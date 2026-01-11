 Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben Are Married: Unseen Wedding Video Of Groom Popping Champagne At White Wedding Goes Viral
Singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupoor Sanon have officially tied the knot. Stebin Ben is seen popping a champagne bottle during the cake-cutting ceremony after the white wedding. The fun-filled moment captures the newlyweds standing hand in hand, surrounded by cheering guests, as Stebin enthusiastically kicks off the celebrations by opening the champagne.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupoor Sanon have officially tied the knot, sealing their love story in an intimate yet dreamy Christian wedding ceremony held on Saturday. Source close to the couple confirmed that the wedding was attended by close friends and family as reported by ANI, followed by a glamorous cocktail party later in the evening.

Soon after the ceremony, unseen moments from the wedding began surfacing online, with one particular video grabbing widespread attention. In the viral clip, groom Stebin Ben is seen popping a champagne bottle during the cake-cutting ceremony after the white wedding. The fun-filled moment captures the newlyweds standing hand in hand, surrounded by cheering guests, as Stebin enthusiastically kicks off the celebrations by opening the champagne.

Several celebrities shared glimpses from the wedding festivities on social media. Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were among the select guests, posted pictures and videos from the picturesque Udaipur venue on their Instagram stories. Both actresses turned heads in elegant day gowns as they attended the ceremony.

Celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover also shared multiple behind-the-scenes moments from the wedding, offering fans a closer look at the stylish and well-curated celebrations. Renowned celebrity makeup artist Aasif Ahmed was also present at the festivities, further adding star power to the event.

Adding to the buzz, Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia shared a picture from the celebrations in which he was seen posing with film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik, sparking fresh chatter online.

As videos and pictures from the wedding continue to go viral, fans are showering the newlyweds with love, congratulatory messages, and wishes for their new journey together.

