 Deepika Padukone Shines In Exquisite Bandhani Saree At Friend's Wedding In NYC, Selfies With Deep-Veer Go Viral
Deepika Padukone attended her childhood friend Sneha Ramachander’s wedding in New York, turning heads in a Bandhani saree with elegant jewellery. Ranveer Singh also joined the celebrations, with their selfies with DJ Mehul going viral. The couple, currently in the US, won hearts with their candid moments and understated presence at the intimate wedding festivities.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Soon after celebrating her 40th birthday, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is soaking in wedding festivities in New York, attending the wedding of her childhood friend Sneha Ramachander to Chris Rossi. Unseen pictures from the intimate celebrations have now surfaced online, quickly going viral and offering fans a glimpse into the actor’s warm, personal moments away from the spotlight.

One of the most talked-about images shows Deepika dressed in a regal Bandhani saree, featuring a luxe border and paired with an intricately embroidered blouse. Keeping her look classic and understated, she accessorised with a chunky statement choker, large earrings, and her signature sleek bun.

TAKE A LOOK:

Deepika Padukone at her friend's wedding in New York:
byu/Interesting-Take781 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The pictures, reportedly clicked during one of the wedding functions, highlight Deepika’s effortless grace as she mingles with close friends.

Adding to the buzz, Ranveer Singh also joined the celebrations and was seen enjoying the festivities in full spirit. The couple’s separate selfies with the wedding DJ, DJ Mehul, have been widely circulated on social media. DJ Mehul had shared the pictures earlier, prompting Ranveer to leave a cheerful comment. “You played a banging set, bro! Thank you for the memories!” Ranveer wrote, further fuelling fan excitement.

Reports suggest that Deepika and Ranveer have been in the United States since before the New Year, choosing to ring in 2026 while spending quality time with friends and loved ones. Their low-key appearances at the wedding have once again won hearts.

Deepika's 40th birthday celebration with fans:

Padukone celebrated her 40th birthday on January 5 in a truly heartfelt way by hosting an intimate fan meet days before her birthday in Mumbai, which has now captured widespread attention online. The special gathering saw the actor spending quality time with her fans, offering them a warm, personal experience that went far beyond a typical celebrity interaction.

