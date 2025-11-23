 Massive Fight Erupts At Rolling Loud India In Kharghar; Internet Reacts With 'Now Say Mumbai Is Better Than Delhi'
Massive Fight Erupts At Rolling Loud India In Kharghar; Internet Reacts With 'Now Say Mumbai Is Better Than Delhi'

A chaotic fight broke out on Day 1 of Rolling Loud India in Kharghar, with a viral video showing festivalgoers clashing in the crowd. Though the reason remains unknown, the clip titled “Rolling Loud Gone Wrong” triggered social media reactions like “And they say Mumbai is better than Delhi.” The incident comes as the global hip-hop festival makes its much-awaited India debut

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Fight at Rolling Loud India in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai | Instagram

Day 1 of Rolling Loud India, held on November 22 at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, grabbed headlines for many reasons. But one moment that took over the internet is a massive brawl that broke out during the festival.

A video from the venue has gone viral, showing attendees pushing, shouting, and hurling abuses at each other in the middle of the crowd. While the exact cause of the fight remains unclear, the clip was widely circulated online under the title "Rolling Loud Gone Wrong."

Check out the video below:

Netizens react: Mumbai vs Delhi debate

The incident quickly sparked heated reactions across social media. One user quipped, "And they say Mumbai is better than Delhi," while another echoed the sentiment, asking, "Where are Mumbai is better than Delhi wale." The comment sections flooded with laughing emojis, memes, and humorous reactions as the video gained traction.

article-image

About Rolling Loud India

Rolling Loud is a globally renowned hip-hop festival known for its explosive editions in Miami, Los Angeles, Portugal, and Thailand. This year, it made its India debute, bringing the country into the international festival circuit.

The two-day event, scheduled for November 22–23, 2025, features a star-studded lineup headlined by Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, and DaBaby, along with top Indian hip-hop sensations including DIVINE, Karan Aujla, Hanumankind, Arivu, Wild Wild Women, and more.

Fans attending can expect massive stages, pyrotechnics, immersive lighting, merchandise zones, extensive food stalls, and continuous high-energy performances.

