Mumbai This Weekend: Rolling Loud India To Passenger Concert, Top Events You Can't Miss

Mumbai never does weekends boring, and this one proves it. From the world's biggest hip-hop festival making its India debut to global music icons, art exhibitions, wine tastings, Japanese bar takeovers, and luxury food pop-ups, the city is buzzing with cultural extravaganza

. So, if you're looking for things to do this weekend, here’s your ultimate guide to everything happening across town.

Rolling Loud India 2025

Rolling Loud India 2025 | BookMyShow

Rolling Loud, the largest hip-hop festival on the planet, finally lands in India! And headlining the two-day celebration are Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, DaBaby, along with Indian hip-hop acts like DIVINE, Karan Aujla, Hanumankind, Arivu, Wild Wild Women and others. Expect massive festival stages, pyrotechnics, immersive light shows, merch booths, food zones, and non-stop performances from international and Indian stars.

When: November 22 to November 23

Where: Loud Park, Kharghar

'Ocean Drive to Marine Drive' Exhibition

'Ocean Drive to Marine Drive' Exhibition | BDL Official Website

"Ocean Drive to Marine Drive" is a visual exhibition which dives deep into the architectural, cultural, and historical links between two iconic coastal cities — Mumbai and Miami. Curated through photographs, old maps, design sketches, and archival documents, it pays tribute to 100 years of the global Art Deco movement which you don't wanna miss.

When: Running till November 25

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla

WineOut Festival

WineOut Festival |

WineOut return to Bandra with a lively open-air festival filled with global and Indian wines, tasting counters, artisanal food stalls, and live performances. This year, the Sonal Holland Academy hosts a series of interactive wine masterclasses perfect for both casual sippers and budding connoisseurs

When: November 22 and November 23

Where: D’Monte Park, Bandra

International Jazz Festival 2025

International Jazz Festival 2025 | NCPA

NCPA hosts one of India's most prestigious three-day jazz festivals featuring legendary artists across contemporary, traditional, and fusion jazz. It’s an immersive musical journey with global headliners, including Peter Cincotti, Nicki Parrott, Mike Stern, Dennis Chambers & Brian Bromberg, performing soulful, high-energy sets.

When: November 21 to November 23

Where: NCPA, Marine Lines

'Izakaya Tales' Japanese Bar Takeover

BKC's buzzy Japanese bar, Supa San, collaborates with CODA Singapore for a high-energy takeover featuring inventive cocktails and bold Asian flavours crafted by mixologist Treyna Zhang. The night offers creative cocktails inspired by Singapore’s bar scene, Japanese small plates and a lively, neon-lit nightlife vibe.

When: November 21

Where: Supa San, BKC

Passenger Mumbai Concert

Passenger Mumbai Concert | BookMyShow

The voice behind 'Let Her Go', Michael Rosenberg, aka Passenger, brings his heartfelt storytelling and acoustic magic to Mumbai for an intimate evening concert. Expect emotional lyrics, gentle melodies, and his deeply personal performance style with popular tracks like Let Her Go, Holes, and Scare Away the Dark filling the city air.

When: November 21

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

Sicilian Culinary Pop-Up

Experience an exclusive Sicilian culinary affair as Michelin-starred chef Patrizia Di Benedetto takes over Celini in Mumbai. Expect elevated Italian flavours, seafood-forward dishes, and refined wine pairings - ideal for for food connoisseurs & romatic date nights.

Where: November 21 to November 23

Where: Celini, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Mahjong + Sunday Brunch

Enjoy a slow, indulgent Sunday plan combining Asian brunch classics with a fun, interactive mahjong experience at Sesame Bar. Savour Asian brunch favourites like bao, dimsums, noodles, salads and much more in exqusiste style - perfect for those looking for a new Sunday ritual.

When: November 23

Where: Sesame Bar, Hyatt Centric Juhu