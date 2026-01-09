Aneet Padda Wears Rumoured Boyfriend Ahaan Panday's ₹67,000 Dior Sweater - Watch Viral Video

Aneet Padda wears Christian Dior Atelier sweater |

The stars of Saiyaara, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, have sparked a fresh round of relationship buzz after a recent viral video showed Aneet donning a distinctive Christian Dior sweater, one previously seen on Ahaan himself.

The video, posted by Nitin Gandhi on Instagram, captured Aneet meeting a fan while effortlessly styling the beige, embroidered Dior sweater with relaxed denim, her signature natural makeup, and loose, middle-parted hair. The fan, clearly excited, even presented Aneet with a rose during their interaction.

In the same clip, Ahaan also made an appearance, dressed in a classic black top. Although the exact time and place of the sighting remain undisclosed, eagle-eyed fans quickly recognised the sweater as the same Dior piece Ahaan was photographed wearing at the airport not long ago.

Many users also pointed out the sweater moment. One fan commented, "Sweater belongs to Ahaan," meanwhile another wrote, "Aneet is wearing certain someone's something."

More Dior's iconic sweater

The luxurious knit is crafted from beige wool jersey and features Christian Dior Atelier embroidery on the front, with contrasting striped cuffs and hem. Its regular fit and ribbed detailing make it a versatile wardrobe staple, perfect for both casual and elevated looks.

While it is valued at around ₹67,000 in the market, the original cost is unknown.

About their dating rumours

Off-screen, rumours about Ahaan and Aneet’s relationship have been swirling for months. Sources close to YRF’s Aditya Chopra described their bond to Deccan Herald as "one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry," blossoming naturally during the filming of Saiyaara.

However, in a recent GQ India interview, Ahaan clarified that while Aneet is his best friend and their connection is unique, they are not officially together. “Chemistry isn’t always romantic; it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen,” he shared, adding that their friendship is truly one of a kind.

Industry insiders suggest the pair have been asked to keep their romance private, as revealing their relationship could impact their rising popularity. Still, moments like these only add fuel to the ongoing speculation and keep fans rooting for their favourite on- and off-screen duo.