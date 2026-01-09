After 18 Years, Iconic German Rock Band 'Scorpions' Return To India: Know Mumbai Concert Date, Venue & Ticket Sale

There’s some big news for all the Indian rock fans! After nearly two decades, legendary German rock band Scorpions are finally returning to India, promising a thunderous reunion with fans who’ve kept their anthems alive long after their last visit. As part of their Coming Home 2026 world tour, the band will perform across four Indian cities, marking their first India shows since 2008.

When and where to catch Scorpions live in India

Scorpions’ India leg kicks off in April 2026 with a four-city run that spans the country:

Shillong: April 21 at JN Stadium

Delhi-NCR: April 24 at HUDA Grounds

Bengaluru: April 26 at NICE Grounds

Mumbai: April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC

When and where to book tickets

Fans eager to secure their spots should mark their calendars.

Artist Pre-Sale: Wednesday, January 14 at 12 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card pre-sale: Thursday, January 15 at 12 PM IST

General ticket sale: Saturday, January 17 at 1 PM IST

All tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.

Band reacts to their long-awaited return

The excitement is mutual. Frontman Klaus Meine shared, "We are incredibly excited to finally be touring India again after such a long time and are looking forward to meeting our many, many fans in India. The concerts will also be a very special experience for us."

Founder and guitarist Rudolf Schenker added, "Sixty years after the band's founding, we're bringing our 'Coming Home' concert to India. It will be a unique celebration for our fans and for us."

Guitarist Matthias Jabs echoed the sentiment, saying, "Finally playing in India again – and on top of that our now iconic ‘Coming Home’ concerts – will be spectacular and unforgettable for us as well."

Why this tour matters

Formed in 1965, Scorpions are among the most successful rock bands in history, with over 120 million records sold worldwide and performances across more than 80 countries. Their catalogue, featuring classics like Rock You Like a Hurricane, Wind of Change, Still Loving You and Send Me an Angel, has shaped generations of rock listeners.

With the Coming Home 2026 tour arriving after the release of their final studio album, these India shows feel less like a routine tour stop and more like a powerful homecoming that fans don't wanna miss.