 Labubu Out, Mirumi In! Japan's Viral 'Charm Robot' Could Be 2026's New Obsession
Japan’s newest viral gadget, Mirumi, is a fuzzy “charm robot” by Yukai Engineering that clips onto bags and reacts with shy, childlike gestures. Using motion and distance sensors, it tilts, glances away, and mimics curiosity rather than performing tasks. Debuted at CES 2025 and later launched on Kickstarter, Mirumi will reportedly start around ₹10,500, with shipping expected from April 2026.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Mirumi | Instagram

If you're still obsessing over Labubu, it might be time to say goodbye because 2026 may have already found its next big obsession. Japan's newest craze, Mirumi, isn't a doll or a collectible keychain but a tiny, furry robot that's now making headlines worldwide.

At a glance, Mirumi looks like a quirky plush clipped to your tote. Look closer, and you’ll realise it’s very much alive in its own charming way. Created by Tokyo-based Yukai Engineering, Mirumi is designed to respond to the world around it with shy, childlike gestures meant to spark curiosity and sometimes creep people out.

What exactly is Mirumi?

Rather than being just a collectible, Mirumi is hailed as a “charm robot,” built to create small emotional moments. It tilts, peeks, flinches, looks away bashfully, and sometimes shakes its head – the kind of micro-movements that instantly feel relatable. Think of it as a soft companion that reacts as you move through daily life, clipped securely to your bag with its bendy arms.

Read Also
What Makes Labubu The Must-Have Collectable Of 2025?
article-image

How it works

Inside the plush shell are distance sensors and an inertial measurement unit that detect movement and proximity. That's how Mirumi "notices" when someone comes close, leans in to look, or suddenly reaches out. The oversized googly eyes and fluffy exterior do the rest, turning simple mechanics into sweet, lifelike expressions.

From idea to viral sensation

As per media reports, Mirumi was first imagined during an internal Make-a-Thon at Yukai Engineering in 2024, inspired by the way strangers light up around babies and pets. It officially wowed visitors at CES 2025, not because it was the smartest gadget, but because it made people feel something.

Read Also
World's Most Expensive Labubu Costs Jaw-Dropping ₹9.15 Lakh: What's So Unique About This Rare...
article-image

Following the buzz, Mirumi launched on Kickstarter in late 2025. Early backers can choose from shades like grey, pink, and ivory, with prices starting around 18,360 yen (roughly ₹10,500). Deliveries are expected from April 2026, though, like most crowdfunded gadgets, that timeline could shift.

If last year belonged to collectible charms, this might be the year we carry around tiny robots whose only job is to make everyday moments a little softer.

