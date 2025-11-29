 Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin Look For Their First Award For Saiyaara
Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin Look For Their First Award For Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda brought Saiyaara magic to the recent award show as they won their first Gen Z Icon Award. Ahaan impressed in a custom black Gaurav Gupta bandhgala featuring fantasy-inspired metallic brooches, while Aneet stunned in a draped satin corset-style co-ord by Lime. Their stylish appearance marked a major milestone in their rising careers.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda won their first award for Saiyaara | Instagram

Saiyaara fever continues, and this time it’s lighting up the award show! Fresh off their massive breakout year, actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda added another milestone to their journey by winning the Gen Z Icon Award at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2025. It was their first jury-awarded honour for the film, and the duo showed up looking every bit like the stars they’ve rapidly become. With Ahaan in striking couture and Aneet in radiant satin, the pair delivered a fashion moment as memorable as their win. Keep reading as we decode their look for their first award.

Ahaan Panday stuns in custom Gaurav Gupta couture

Town's newest crush, Ahaan, stunned in sharp, modern Indian menswear with a custom black bandhgala designed by ace Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The look, named “Fantasy Creature Bandhgala”, reimagined the classic bandhgala with a futuristic twist. Crafted in an inky cosmic-black fabric, the suit featured the designer’s sculptural slant-button design and a collarless neckline that gave it a clean, architectural edge.

article-image

What truly elevated the ensemble were the metallic creature brooches featuring winged stag, panther, snake, and swan, each hand-sculpted to give the bandhgala a statement-making finish. He kept the styling minimal but impactful with sleek silver rings and hair styled in a soft, sleek look that framed his face effortlessly.

Aneet Padda walks in stunning satin co-ord

Ahaan’s beloved co-star Aneet looked equally dreamy in a fluid satin co-ord set from the fashion label Lime. The off-shoulder top featured a draped, corset-like silhouette, paired with a matching midi skirt that came with a sleek belt and a subtle back slit.

article-image

Her accessories were exquisite, with a delicate diamond-and-pink-stone necklace, a slim bracelet, and minimal rings. Aneet stayed true to her signature beauty style with a luminous base, rosy cheeks, softly shimmering eyes, and glossy pink lips. Her hair, styled in a centre-parted blowout with gentle curls, framed her features with effortless charm.

