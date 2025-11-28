 'One Of The Best Men In The World': Aneet Padda Praises Saiyaara Co-Star Ahaan Panday Amid Dating Rumours - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'One Of The Best Men In The World': Aneet Padda Praises Saiyaara Co-Star Ahaan Panday Amid Dating Rumours - Watch Video

'One Of The Best Men In The World': Aneet Padda Praises Saiyaara Co-Star Ahaan Panday Amid Dating Rumours - Watch Video

Amid the dating rumours, Aneet Padda recently, at an award function, called her Saiyaara co-star 'one of the best men in the world'. However, she referred to him as her best friend. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Ahaan Panday / Aneet Padda | Instagram

Saiyaara actors Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda became stars overnight. Their chemistry in the film became the talk of the town, and their off-screen chemistry has also been making headlines because of the dating rumours. Now, recently at an award function, they both received an award, and Aneet called Ahaan 'one of the best men in the world'. But, she also referred to him as her 'best friend'.

The actress said, "And thank you to my co-actor and best friend, Ahaan Panday. You guys don't realise the amount of times it's been really difficult on set, and he has always had my back. So, thank you so much. And it is the best feeling in the world to be on this stage with one of the best men in the world (sic)." Check out the video below...

Aneet Padda calls Ahaan Panday one of the best men in the world while accepting her award!!!
byu/Reasonable_Emu_8639 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Netizens React To Aneet Padda's Video

A Reddit user commented, "If they are dating, I just know who's a giver in their relationship (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "Sweet girl. He truly made her feel like family (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Police Register Molestation Case After Woman Posts Her Ordeal Online; Helplines Allegedly Unresponsive
Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Police Register Molestation Case After Woman Posts Her Ordeal Online; Helplines Allegedly Unresponsive
VIDEO: Kerala Sky Dining Ride Stalls Mid-Air In Idukki; Tourists Stranded For 1.5 Hours
VIDEO: Kerala Sky Dining Ride Stalls Mid-Air In Idukki; Tourists Stranded For 1.5 Hours
Fact Check: PIB Debunks Pakistani Propaganda Claiming IAF Chief AP Singh's Resignation After Losing Fighter Jets
Fact Check: PIB Debunks Pakistani Propaganda Claiming IAF Chief AP Singh's Resignation After Losing Fighter Jets
Mumbai News: NCLT Approves NSEL’s ₹1,950 Crore One-Time Settlement Scheme; 63 Moons To Assume Future Recovery Risks
Mumbai News: NCLT Approves NSEL’s ₹1,950 Crore One-Time Settlement Scheme; 63 Moons To Assume Future Recovery Risks

One more Reddit user wrote, "She does wear her heart on her sleeve. Cutie (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mass Jathara OTT Release : When & Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Film Online

Mass Jathara OTT Release : When & Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Film Online

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Not Just Ashnoor Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha Also...

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Not Just Ashnoor Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha Also...

'A Mother With A Broken Heart': Celina Jaitly Requests Media Not To Use Pictures Of Her Kids Amid...

'A Mother With A Broken Heart': Celina Jaitly Requests Media Not To Use Pictures Of Her Kids Amid...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit Come Together For Weekend Ka Vaar Episode; Fans Demand Hum...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit Come Together For Weekend Ka Vaar Episode; Fans Demand Hum...

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Is Ashnoor Kaur Eliminated? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Is Ashnoor Kaur Eliminated? Here's What We Know