'One Of The Best Men In The World': Aneet Padda Praises Saiyaara Co-Star Ahaan Panday Amid Dating Rumours - Watch Video

Ahaan Panday / Aneet Padda | Instagram

Saiyaara actors Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda became stars overnight. Their chemistry in the film became the talk of the town, and their off-screen chemistry has also been making headlines because of the dating rumours. Now, recently at an award function, they both received an award, and Aneet called Ahaan 'one of the best men in the world'. But, she also referred to him as her 'best friend'.

The actress said, "And thank you to my co-actor and best friend, Ahaan Panday. You guys don't realise the amount of times it's been really difficult on set, and he has always had my back. So, thank you so much. And it is the best feeling in the world to be on this stage with one of the best men in the world (sic)." Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Aneet Padda's Video

A Reddit user commented, "If they are dating, I just know who's a giver in their relationship (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "Sweet girl. He truly made her feel like family (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "She does wear her heart on her sleeve. Cutie (sic)." Check out the comments below...