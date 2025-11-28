 Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Not Just Ashnoor Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha Also Eliminated?
Earlier, there was a buzz on social media that Ashnoor Kaur had been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house, and now, many X (Twitter) accounts have tweeted that even Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, has been eliminated.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Shehbaz Badesha Evicted | Instagram

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19 is filled with a lot of twists and turns. While everyone thought that only one person would be evicted during this Weekend Ka Vaar, it looks like we will get to see a double eviction. Earlier, there was a buzz on social media that Ashnoor Kaur had been evicted, and now, many X (Twitter) accounts have tweeted that even Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, has been eliminated.

Check out the tweets below...

Just like Ashnoor's fans, even Shehbaz's fans are calling his eviction unfair.

If these reports of Shehbaz's eviction turn out to be true, then this season's top 6 contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, and Malti Chahar.

Everyone had thought that Malti wouldn't be able to make it to the finale week, as her fan following is less than others. However, the tables turned for her when many Indian cricketers took to social media to support her.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit Come Together For Weekend Ka Vaar Episode; Fans Demand Hum...
article-image

Many cricketers like Suresh Raina, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Naman Dhir, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravi Bishnoi, had done a vote appeal for her.

Madhuri Dixit On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

Madhuri Dixit will be seen in upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. She recently shot for the episode and her videos with Salman have gone viral on social media. The actress has come on the show to promote her series Mrs Deshpande.

Bigg Boss 19 Mid-Week Eviction

Every year, there's a mid-week eviction that happens during the finale week. It will be interesting to see whether it will happen this season or not.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is all set to take place on December 7, 2025. Everyone is keen to know who will win the trophy. So, let's wait and watch!

