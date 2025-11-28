 Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit Come Together For Weekend Ka Vaar Episode; Fans Demand Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2 - Watch Video
Salman Khan is shooting for this week's Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and he was joined by none other than his Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star, Madhuri Dixit. The video of them from the BB19 set has gone viral on social media, and fans of both actors are feeling nostalgic to see Prem and Nisha together after 31 years.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan / Madhuri Dixit | Instagram

Check out their video below...

Fans Demand Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2

After looking at Salman and Madhuri's video, fans are demanding Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2. Check out the comments below...

Why Madhuri Dixit Has Come On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar?

We are sure many of you might be wondering why Madhuri has come on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. So, let us tell you that the actress might be there for the promotions of her upcoming series, Mrs Deshpande, which will premiere on Jio Hotstar on December 19.

A promo of the show was released a few days ago, and it had grabbed everyone's attention. Check out the promo below...

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Evicted?

Meanwhile, according to some social media handles, Ashnoor Kaur has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house this week. If the reports turn out to be true, then she has failed to make it to the finale week. Ashnoor's fans are upset about the reports of her eviction and they are calling it unfair.

The top seven contestants will be Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, and Malti Chahar.

Now, let's wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to know whether Ashnoor is actually evicted or not

