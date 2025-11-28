'A Mother With A Broken Heart': Celina Jaitly Requests Media Not To Use Pictures Of Her Kids Amid Her Legal Battle With Husband Peter Haag

Peter Haag / Celina Jaitly |

A few days ago, it was revealed that actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag, and she is heading for a divorce. The couple has three kids, and on Friday, the actress took to X (Twitter) to share a note in which she has requested media not to use her kids' pictures for the coverage of her legal case.

The note read, "Dear members of the media, I humbly request you to please refrain from using my children's photographs in any news coverage regarding my legal cases. I will be forever grateful for your sensitivity and understanding. A mother with a broken heart Celina Jaitly (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Celina Jaitly-Peter Haag Wedding Date

Celina and Peter got married in 2011. A year later, in 2012, they were blessed with twin boys. In 2017, the couple were blessed with twin boys again, but one of them died due to a heart defect. So, they now have three children.

Celina Jaitly On Divorce

After the news of her legal case against her husband came out, Celina shared a long post about her divorce and wrote, "In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system. I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me. Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence. But the storm did not drown me. It delivered me. It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands. It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die (sic)."

She further wrote, "Because I am a soldier’s daughter. Raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire & faith. I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall. To fight when my heart is breaking. To show no mercy when I have been wronged. To survive even when it feels impossible. My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity (sic)."