Vishal Bhardwaj Defends Use Of 'Gaalis' In Films Ahead Of O'Romeo Release, Calls Out Audience Hypocrisy: 'We're Okay When People Abuse On The Road'

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj defended the open use of slang and expletives in films and said that movies merely reflect the realities of society and should not be held to different standards. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, Bhardwaj addressed questions around the portrayal of violence and abusive language in movies, calling out what he described as societal hypocrisy.

“I feel instead of using beep, we should use it (abuses) as it is, because as a society we are very hypocritical people. We are okay when people abuse on the road but when we show it in the cinema (there's an issue), it's like cinema does all the bad things,” Bhardwaj said.

He further stated that cinema acts as a mirror to what already exists around us. “The reality is that cinema shows you the mirror. Today, if violence is happening (in cinema), then the violence exists in society as well now,” the director added.

At the event, Bhardwaj also reiterated his belief that slangs and gaalis, when used meaningfully, carry a certain artistic quality. He described them as “poetry” if placed in the right context, reiterating his stand against censoring such language through beeps.

Vishal Bhardwaj explains why real emotions shouldn’t be censored with beep beep. Cinema needs honesty. #ORomeo pic.twitter.com/m48Z31F1UI — 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝. (@shanaticharsh) January 21, 2026

On a lighter note, Bhardwaj also shared an anecdote about approaching veteran actress Farida Jalal for a role that required her character to hurl abuses at her on-screen grandson, played by Shahid. Admitting that he was initially hesitant, the filmmaker recalled, “I told Farida ji in this film, there will be a bit of a language issue and she asked, ‘Kya hai? Bahot kharab toh nahi hai?’ and I replied, ‘It is all (needed) for the character’. Farida ji accepted the role and she played with utmost dedication and that line is viral.”

Farida Jalal, 76, expressed gratitude to Bhardwaj for casting her in O’Romeo and said she embraced the role without reservations. “As far as hurling abuses is concerned, I didn’t want to limit myself. I did it all from my heart,” she said.

About O’Romeo

O’Romeo features an ensemble cast including Shahid, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey making a special appearance. The film is set to hit the big screens on February 13.

It is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.