'Mujhe Nahi Lagta...': O'Romeo Director Vishal Bhardwaj On Not Taking Permission From Hussain Ustara's Family

Vishal Bhardwaj / Shahid Kapoor | Instagram

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer of the film was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday, and the event, Bhardwaj spoke about the controversy revolving around the film.

O'Romeo is inspired by Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi's real-life story, and the family of the former are upset with the makers, as they didn't take permission from them before making the film. At the trailer launch, Vishal was asked about it, and he said, "Mafia Queens of Mumbai karke ek book hai. Hussain Zaidi sahab ne woh kahaani likhi hai. Maine uss kahaani ke rights liye aur uske upar yeh film banayi hai. Uss kahaani pe based hai aur characters wahi hai, magar isme hamara fictional bhi bahot hai (There's a book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Hussain Zaidi wrote that story. I acquired the rights to that story and made this film based on it. It's based on that story and the characters are the same, but there's a lot of fiction in the film)."

"Woh permission shayadse Hussain Zaidi sahab ko leni chahiye thi ya li hogi. Toh mujhe nahi lagta tha ke mujhe koi zarorat hai, because it is based on a story which is a part of a book. (Perhaps Hussain Zaidi should have, or might have, taken that permission. So I didn't feel I needed to, because it's based on a story that's part of a book)," he added.

Vishal Bhardwaj Clarifies If O'Romeo Was Supposed To Be Made With Different Cast

Many years ago, Bhardwaj had planned a film with Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone based on Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi. But it never went on the floor.

At the trailer launch, when he was asked about making the film with other star cast earlier, the filmmaker said, "Actually, woh script bhi dusri thi. Jab woh cast thi, tab woh script bhi kuch aur thi. Yeh kahaani bante bante yaha tak pohchi hai (Actually, that script was different. When they were cast, it was something else. This story has evolved to where it is now)."

He further said, "Iska naam O'Romeo hai. Maine toh zindagi mein nahi socha tha ke iska naam O'Romeo hoga jab maine pehli baar yeh kahani padhi thi. (The film's name is O'Romeo. I never imagined we would call it O'Romeo when I first read this story)."

O'Romeo Trailer

The trailer of O'Romeo has impressed one and all, and it looks like an entertaining film. In the trailer, Shahid Kapoor steals the show with his performance.

O'Romeo Release Date

O'Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026. It will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to leave a mark at the box office or not.