 Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Farrhana Bhatt has clarified that she will not be participating in The 50. However, reports suggest the runner-up has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, sparking buzz about her possible next reality TV stint.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Farrhana Bhatt |

Will Farrhana Bhatt be a contestant on The 50? Speculation is mounting as the show’s premiere date approaches. In one of her live sessions, Farrhana clarified that she will not be participating in The 50, but she remains open to other reality TV opportunities. Could Khatron Ke Khiladi be her next venture?

Farrhana Bhatt Says No To The 50

A Reddit user uploaded a clip of Farrhana where she said no to The 50 in a thread with title "BIGG boss 19 runner up - FARRHANA Bhatt says “no” to the 50 for this season , too soon after bb and not knowing what exactly the show is." Farrhana has recently faced accusations of having connections with the Bigg Boss 19 creative team, allegedly influencing the narrative outside the house. Now that she has ruled out participating in The 50, fans are joking that she might be skipping the show because she isn’t familiar with The 50’s creative team.

One commented, "ofcourse, new show, new creative team." Another joked, "She denied because she doesn’t know the creatives there and will have to play fair."

Will Farrhana Bhatt Be Next Seen In Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

According to Reality Scoop, Farrhana has been approached by the Khatron Ke Khiladi team. Several reports suggest that Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and runner-up Farrhana could participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. While the official contestant list hasn’t been announced, the participants have reportedly been finalized. The show is expected to go on floors in May 2026 and may premiere around June 2026. Fans will have to wait for official confirmation.

article-image

Farrhana Bhatt Recent Controversy

Farrhana has been in controversy recently. Yash, an ex-employee, has made serious accusations against her and her team. The screenshots and voice notes he shared had claims that the very close connections that Farrhana had with the Bigg Boss creative team might have affected the evictions of Baseer Ali on the show.

Yash had also accused the PR team of Farrhana, Young Filmistan, of not paying his dues while he was social media manager and PR associate there. There has been no official statement from Farrhana on these accusations.

