 Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Exposed: Ex-Employee Accuses Runner-Up Of Rigging Salman Khan Show & Leaving Staff Unpaid
Farrhana Bhatt finished as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, but allegations are swirling over her connections with the show’s creative team. Ex-employee Yash has shared screenshots and audio clips claiming Farrhana’s friends helped shape a favorable narrative, raising questions about Baseer Ali’s eviction and the fairness of the show.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Farrhana Bhatt

Gaurav Khanna was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 19, while Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the runner-up. However, a theory is now making rounds on the internet about Farrhana's team being involved with Bigg Boss. Several photos and videos are going viral showing Farrhana’s friendship with members of the Bigg Boss creative team. This has led fans to question whether Baseer Ali’s eviction was orchestrated by Farrhana’s team.

Bigg Boss is produced by Endemol Shine India. Bhaskar Bhatt, a close friend of Farrhana, happens to be a former Senior Creative at Endemol. A user on X shared audio clips allegedly showing the creative team promoting Farrhana’s side of the story while undermining other contestants. Blaming Farrhana for Baseer’s eviction, the user wrote, "The Truth can never stay hidden. Today everyone knows that #FarrhanaBhatt had the strongest connections withi Endemol Creative TEAM. Together, they planned everything Ruined the Reputation of other contestants (sic)."

Yash, a former colleague of Farrhana, has been exposing her with evidence. In response, Farrhana’s team Young Filmistan released a statement: "From being a fan to becoming an employee, from seeking help to moving to Mumbai solely to work as a PR and support Farrhana Bhatt this individual was trusted, supported, and given repeated opportunities by her and the entire team. That trust was met not with integrity, but with betrayal (sic)."

