Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Exposed: Ex-Employee Accuses Runner-Up Of Rigging Salman Khan Show & Leaving Staff Unpaid

Gaurav Khanna was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 19, while Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the runner-up. However, a theory is now making rounds on the internet about Farrhana's team being involved with Bigg Boss. Several photos and videos are going viral showing Farrhana’s friendship with members of the Bigg Boss creative team. This has led fans to question whether Baseer Ali’s eviction was orchestrated by Farrhana’s team.
Bigg Boss is produced by Endemol Shine India. Bhaskar Bhatt, a close friend of Farrhana, happens to be a former Senior Creative at Endemol. A user on X shared audio clips allegedly showing the creative team promoting Farrhana’s side of the story while undermining other contestants. Blaming Farrhana for Baseer’s eviction, the user wrote, "The Truth can never stay hidden. Today everyone knows that #FarrhanaBhatt had the strongest connections withi Endemol Creative TEAM. Together, they planned everything Ruined the Reputation of other contestants (sic)."
Yash, a former colleague of Farrhana, has been exposing her with evidence. In response, Farrhana’s team Young Filmistan released a statement: "From being a fan to becoming an employee, from seeking help to moving to Mumbai solely to work as a PR and support Farrhana Bhatt this individual was trusted, supported, and given repeated opportunities by her and the entire team. That trust was met not with integrity, but with betrayal (sic)."
The official statement came after Yash has shared screenshots and WhatsApp messages that allegedly show how Farrhana’s friends in the Bigg Boss creative team helped shape a favorable narrative for her online, allegedly contributing to her becoming the runner-up. Former employee Yash reveals that Adil Saeed was in the creative team of Bigg Boss, therefore kept hiding his face with mask whenever he was in front of the camera. As per Yash, Adil is also the owner of Young Filmistan. Yash further claimed in his other posts that Farrhana and her team failed to pay his dues after he served as the social media manager and PR associate. So far, Farrhana has not made any official statement regarding the allegations.