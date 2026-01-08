'Meri Behna Hai': Amaal Mallik Calls Tanya Mittal 'Sister' As He Shuts Down Song Dedication Rumours At Dubai Reunion With Bigg Boss 19 Contestants- VIDEO

Amaal Mallik | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 contestants recently reunited during a Dubai trip hosted by Danube. During the reunion, Amaal Mallik was seen singing ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera.’ After the singing session went viral on social media, many users began claiming that the music composer had sung the song for Tanya Mittal. Reacting to the rumours, Amaal shut them down in the comment section, clarifying that Tanya is like his sister.

As the video claiming that Amaal sang the song for Tanya went viral, posted by Limboo India, Amaal reacted, "Ofcourse I had to, kyunki ek hazaaro mein meri behna hai (sic)." A user joked by commenting, "He is his own PR." Appreciating Amaal’s response, another user tweeted, "Love it amaal, great job, pittal fan ki bolti bandh (sic)."

Recently, a video of Amaal and Farrhana Bhatt also went viral, in which they claimed to have ditched their Dubai trip and instead travelled to Malta. As both shared photos together, fans commented, "New Bestie alert!" Moreover, videos of Amaal and Shehbaz Badesha are also doing the rounds on the internet. The duo has managed to remain good friends even outside the house.

As 2025 ended, Amaal clarified that he has no intention of creating any "ship" with anyone during his time in the Bigg Boss 19 house. He wrote, "I want to clarify this calmly and respectfully. There was never any intention on my part to disrespect, or create any ‘ship’ with any one. As co-contestants we should know best how each one of us, was disrespected, tested, challenged, provoked and pushed to our limits week after week and it was ruthless (sic)."

As we reach the end of 2025, I am grateful for every experience this year, the lessons, the people who stayed, those who left, and those who challenged & supported me along the way.



I want to clarify this calmly and respectfully.



Amaal further added that Bigg Boss taught him to take responsibility for everything in his life and helped him grow on a "soul level." He also credited Salman Khan’s hosted show for teaching him how to acknowledge his limitations. Ending his post on a lighter note, Amaal wished his fans and followers a Happy New Year.