 'Meri Behna Hai': Amaal Mallik Calls Tanya Mittal 'Sister' As He Shuts Down Song Dedication Rumours At Dubai Reunion With Bigg Boss 19 Contestants- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Meri Behna Hai': Amaal Mallik Calls Tanya Mittal 'Sister' As He Shuts Down Song Dedication Rumours At Dubai Reunion With Bigg Boss 19 Contestants- VIDEO

'Meri Behna Hai': Amaal Mallik Calls Tanya Mittal 'Sister' As He Shuts Down Song Dedication Rumours At Dubai Reunion With Bigg Boss 19 Contestants- VIDEO

Amaal Mallik addressed rumours linking him to Tanya Mittal after a video of him singing 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' during a Dubai reunion went viral. Clarifying the speculation, the singer stated that Tanya is like his sister.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Amaal Mallik | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 contestants recently reunited during a Dubai trip hosted by Danube. During the reunion, Amaal Mallik was seen singing ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera.’ After the singing session went viral on social media, many users began claiming that the music composer had sung the song for Tanya Mittal. Reacting to the rumours, Amaal shut them down in the comment section, clarifying that Tanya is like his sister.

As the video claiming that Amaal sang the song for Tanya went viral, posted by Limboo India, Amaal reacted, "Ofcourse I had to, kyunki ek hazaaro mein meri behna hai (sic)." A user joked by commenting, "He is his own PR." Appreciating Amaal’s response, another user tweeted, "Love it amaal, great job, pittal fan ki bolti bandh (sic)."

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik | Instagram/@limboo_india

Recently, a video of Amaal and Farrhana Bhatt also went viral, in which they claimed to have ditched their Dubai trip and instead travelled to Malta. As both shared photos together, fans commented, "New Bestie alert!" Moreover, videos of Amaal and Shehbaz Badesha are also doing the rounds on the internet. The duo has managed to remain good friends even outside the house.

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik |

As 2025 ended, Amaal clarified that he has no intention of creating any "ship" with anyone during his time in the Bigg Boss 19 house. He wrote, "I want to clarify this calmly and respectfully. There was never any intention on my part to disrespect, or create any ‘ship’ with any one. As co-contestants we should know best how each one of us, was disrespected, tested, challenged, provoked and pushed to our limits week after week and it was ruthless (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Telangana: Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic As Speeding Car Crash Kills 4 Students In Chevella
Telangana: Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic As Speeding Car Crash Kills 4 Students In Chevella
UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: List Of Recommended Candidates Out; Here's How To Check
UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: List Of Recommended Candidates Out; Here's How To Check
'Meri Behna Hai': Amaal Mallik Calls Tanya Mittal 'Sister' As He Shuts Down Song Dedication Rumours At Dubai Reunion With Bigg Boss 19 Contestants- VIDEO
'Meri Behna Hai': Amaal Mallik Calls Tanya Mittal 'Sister' As He Shuts Down Song Dedication Rumours At Dubai Reunion With Bigg Boss 19 Contestants- VIDEO
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Polls 2026: 'Marathi Manoos' Will Be Powerless If BJP Controls Civic Bodies,' Says MNS Chief Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Polls 2026: 'Marathi Manoos' Will Be Powerless If BJP Controls Civic Bodies,' Says MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Amaal further added that Bigg Boss taught him to take responsibility for everything in his life and helped him grow on a "soul level." He also credited Salman Khan’s hosted show for teaching him how to acknowledge his limitations. Ending his post on a lighter note, Amaal wished his fans and followers a Happy New Year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Meri Behna Hai': Amaal Mallik Calls Tanya Mittal 'Sister' As He Shuts Down Song Dedication Rumours...

'Meri Behna Hai': Amaal Mallik Calls Tanya Mittal 'Sister' As He Shuts Down Song Dedication Rumours...

Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa Like Posts Mocking Kartik Aaryan...

Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa Like Posts Mocking Kartik Aaryan...

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 8: Mahadev Left Heartbroken As He Loses To Bhanu When No...

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 8: Mahadev Left Heartbroken As He Loses To Bhanu When No...

Unforgettable Films To Celebrate Yash's Birthday: Where To Watch On OTT? Take A Look!

Unforgettable Films To Celebrate Yash's Birthday: Where To Watch On OTT? Take A Look!

Shreyas Talpade Denies Rumours Of Participating In Bigg Boss Marathi 6: 'Some People Will Do...

Shreyas Talpade Denies Rumours Of Participating In Bigg Boss Marathi 6: 'Some People Will Do...