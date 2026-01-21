 'Greek God Pro Max': Hrithik Roshan Flaunts 'Bollywood Biceps' In Shirtless Pics; Fans Ask If 'Krrish 4 Mode Is On'?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Greek God Pro Max': Hrithik Roshan Flaunts 'Bollywood Biceps' In Shirtless Pics; Fans Ask If 'Krrish 4 Mode Is On'?

'Greek God Pro Max': Hrithik Roshan Flaunts 'Bollywood Biceps' In Shirtless Pics; Fans Ask If 'Krrish 4 Mode Is On'?

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan left fans stunned after sharing shirtless photos spanning from 1984 to 2026, flaunting his iconic “Bollywood Biceps.” Calling it a lifelong obsession, the actor joked he hopes to get over it someday. Recently, Hrithik revealed his clean eating mantra at 51, focusing on lean protein and veggie-packed meals.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Hrithik Roshan just did what he does best: broke the internet without even trying. The Bollywood actor just sent fans into a collective meltdown after dropping a powerful photo dump that traced his fitness journey across decades, from a flexing kid in 1984 to a ripped, shirtless icon in 2026.

Hrithik's obsession with 'Bollywood Biceps'

Hrithik's latest carousel featured seven jaw-dropping images, including mirror selfies, gym shots and a rare childhood photo where the young actor proudly shows off his tiny biceps. From different phases of his life, the actor looked just as committed to strength as ever.

The shirtless pictures, in particular, had fans double-tapping in disbelief, proving that age has done nothing to slow him down.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Real Estate News: Sunteck Realty Acquires Two-Acre Land Parcel Near Andheri East Airport For ₹2,500-Crore Project
Mumbai Real Estate News: Sunteck Realty Acquires Two-Acre Land Parcel Near Andheri East Airport For ₹2,500-Crore Project
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25

Check out the new post below:

Hrithik summed it all up with a caption that was equal parts self-aware and hilarious. He wrote, “2016, 1984, 2019, 2022 and yesterday. No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with 'Bollywood Biceps' just doesn't seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me."

The post wasn’t just about muscles; it was about consistency, obsession and a lifelong love affair with fitness that refuses to fade.

Read Also
Hrithik Roshan's Secret To Toned Physique At 51 Revealed: Actor Says 'Eat Lesser, But...'
article-image

Inside his diet at 51

Beyond those legendary biceps is a lifestyle that’s far more mindful than macho. The actor has previously revealed what fuels his physique at 51, and it’s all about smart diet choices. Sharing a snapshot of his meal, Hrithik explained his philosophy with the line: "Eat lesser, love better. But make the plate look huge."

Check it out:

Read Also
'16 Hours Fast & No Gym': Milind Soman's Secret To Staying Fit At 59 (EXCLUSIVE)
article-image

His food focuses on lean protein paired with a generous spread of vegetables, featuring greens drenched in herby sauces, charred brussels sprouts, zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots and even shredded beetroot. A banana on the side completes the balance. It’s classic volume eating: high fibre, nutrient-dense and visually abundant, without unnecessary calories.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat And Puja Vidhi
Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat And Puja Vidhi
'Greek God Pro Max': Hrithik Roshan Flaunts 'Bollywood Biceps' In Shirtless Pics; Fans Ask If...
'Greek God Pro Max': Hrithik Roshan Flaunts 'Bollywood Biceps' In Shirtless Pics; Fans Ask If...
AP Dhillon Meets Linkin Park Ahead Of Their FIRST India Concert At Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai:...
AP Dhillon Meets Linkin Park Ahead Of Their FIRST India Concert At Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai:...
Manali Winter Carnival: Know About The Four-Day Festival & Why It's Celebrated
Manali Winter Carnival: Know About The Four-Day Festival & Why It's Celebrated