 Afterburn OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dave Bautista's Film Online
Afterburn OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dave Bautista's Film Online

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Afterburn is a post-apocalyptic action film directed by J. J. Perry. The film is based on the Red 5 Comics graphic novel of the same name by Scott Chitwood, Paul Ens, and Wayne Nichols. The film was released in theatres on September 19, 2025, and received positive responses from audiences and critics. Now the film is set to be released on Lionsgate Play, starting from January 23, January, 2026.

About Afterburn

The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "In the high-octane world of #Afterburn, survival isn't just a choice—it's a mission. Watch #DaveBautista navigate a post-apocalyptic Earth to recover lost treasures. #Afterburn streaming on Lionsgate Play from January 23rd!" The film is based on themes of Post-Apocalyptic Survival, Treasure Hunting and Value, Redemption and Duty, Action-Adventure, and Warlordism and Chaos.

Plot of Afterburn

Afterburn follows treasure hunter Jake (Dave Bautista) in a post-apocalyptic setting following a solar flare that devastated half the planet; he is tasked with locating the "Mona Lisa," which turns out to be an atomic bomb. This discovery leads him to ally with rebel Drea (Olga Kurylenko) to thwart a warlord, ultimately understanding that the world requires more than just art, and they manage to flee together.

Cast and characters

The film features Dave Bautista as Jake, Samuel L. Jackson as August Valentine, Olga Kurylenko as Drea, and Kristofer Hivju as General Volkov, among others. Matt Johnson and Nimrod Antal have done the screenplay for the film. It is produced by Toby Jaffe, Neal H. Moritz, Steve Richards, Kevin Weisberg, Ryan D. Adams, and Clay Pecorin under the banner of Endurance Media Original Film and Dogbone Entertainment.

