Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | January 21, 2026
Sushant Singh Rajput was a versatile actor, known for his films like MS Dhoni, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sonchiriya and more; on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday, January 21, take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biographical film which was released in 2016. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of a legendary cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is available on JioHotstar
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! is a mystery thriller film in which the actor played the role of a detective who embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind a murder in Kolkata. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+
Kedarnath is a romantic disaster film which was released in 2018. In the film, the actor portrays the role of a local Muslim porter, Mansoor Khan, who falls in love with the daughter of a Hindu priest, Mukku. It is available on ZEE5
Shuddh Desi Romance is a romantic comedy film in which he portrayed the role of a tourist guide, Raghu Ram. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+
Sonchiriya is another film by the actor in which he played the role of a rebel named Lakhan Singh. It is available on ZEE5
Kai Po Che! is a crime drama film in which the actor played the role of an ex-district-level cricketer. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Chhichhore is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film in which the actor played the role of an aspiring engineer. It is available on JioHotstar
