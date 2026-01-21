 'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu's song Vaada Nibhaungi from the film Barsaat is going viral on social media. On Wednesday, both actresses reacted to the trend.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra / Bipasha Basu | YouTube

A new trend has started on Instagram in which people are dancing to the song Vaada Nibhaungi from the film Barsaat. The song featured Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu, and while it is a wedding song with an emotional touch, people are dancing to it. Priyanka and Bipasha have both have reacted to the trend.

Priyanka shared a reel on her Instagram story, which states, "Puri feed mei bas yahi gaana aaraha hai." The actress on her story tagged Bipasha and wrote, "lol.. babies (sic)."

Bipasha reshared Priyanka's Instagram story and wrote, "And now Hot mammas (sic)." Check out the post below...

Directed by Suneel Darshan, Barsaat was released in 2005. Both Bipasha and Priyanka were relatively new in the industry. The movie featured Bobby Deol as the male lead. Interestingly, Bobby had featured in a movie titled Barsaat in 1995 as well.

While the 1995 release Barsaat was a superhit, the 2005 release had failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the song Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi has become a rage on social media over the years.

Priyanka Chopra Upcoming Movies

Priyanka has many interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in The Bluff, Judgment Day, Varasani, and Citadel Season 2. However, her fans are eagerly waiting for Varasani, as the movie will mark her comeback to Indian cinema. Her last Hindi film was the 2019 release The Sky Is Pink.

While the release date of Varanasi is not yet announced, The Bluff is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

There are reports that she might be starring in Krrish 4 as well. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Bipasha Basu Movies

Meanwhile, Bipasha currently has no films in her kitty. However, her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens again.

