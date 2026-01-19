Video: Ranbir Kapoor As Ross, Priyanka Chopra As Rachel & More, AI Reimagines FRIENDS With Bollywood Actors

An AI-generated video reimagining the iconic sitcom FRIENDS with Bollywood actors has taken social media by storm. On January 18, Instagram user and digital creator Abhishek Prabhu shared a short video on his official account in which the beloved FRIENDS characters were replaced with popular Bollywood stars.

Titled Mitron, a Hindi translation inspired by the sitcom’s name, the video offers an AI-driven reinterpretation of the classic series through an Indian cinematic lens.

In the clip, Aamir Khan is imagined as Chandler Bing, while Varun Dhawan steps into the shoes of Joey Tribbiani. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Ross Geller, bringing his own familiar charm to the socially awkward paleontologist.

The female leads are portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan as Monica Geller, Priyanka Chopra as Rachel Green, and Kangana Ranaut as Phoebe Buffay.

The AI casting also features Hrithik Roshan as Mike Hannigan, Phoebe’s love interest and eventual husband on the show. Hrithik's inclusion as Mike drew particular attention online, given past rumours linking him romantically with Kangana, making the casting choice especially intriguing for Bollywood followers.

The video, though brief, showcases AI-generated visuals that closely resemble the actors while retaining the essence of the original FRIENDS characters.

Sharing the clip, the creator added a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer in the caption, stating, “DISCLAIMER: This video was solely made to trigger and ragebait the hardcore friends fandom. Any casting that evokes anger is purely intentional.”

The post went viral, clocking over 4.5 million views within just 24 hours of being uploaded.

The response online has been sharply divided. While several users praised the creativity and technical execution of the AI recreation, others, particularly die-hard FRIENDS fans, expressed strong disagreement with the casting choices. Many took to the comments section to criticise the reinterpretation, arguing that the original characters are irreplaceable and that the Bollywood casting did not align with the personalities from the show.

Whether loved or criticised, the video has undeniably captured the internet’s attention, once again proving the global appeal of FRIENDS - even decades after it first aired.